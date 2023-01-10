The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
President Herzog appeals for restraint from politicians, public

Herzog put out a statement calling on elected officials and citizens across the political spectrum to lower the flames of the public discourse.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 10, 2023 18:43

Updated: JANUARY 10, 2023 18:45
President Isaac Herzog meets with Israel's political parties to hear their recommendations for prime minister, November 10, 2022. (photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)
President Isaac Herzog meets with Israel's political parties to hear their recommendations for prime minister, November 10, 2022.
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)
(photo credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)

President Herzog appealed to politicians and citizens to calm the public discourse in the country, in a statement he published on Twitter on Tuesday.

President Herzog's statement read: "The values of the Declaration of Independence are the compass of our country - I will not let anyone harm them. This is a sensitive and explosive time in the Israeli public. I am aware of the voices from both sides, of all the pain, worries and anxieties. I do not ignore this and it is on my mind constantly.

"During the last days I have been acting and discussing with many parties and I am doing everything in order to create a respectful and respecting dialogue, in the hopes of getting to a broad understanding. I appeal to you, elected officials and citizens of Israel from the entire public and political spectrum - show restraint and responsibility. We must calm the spirits and lower the flames."

"We have no other country," President Herzog concluded.



Tags isaac herzog israeli politics right wing Left-wing
