Protest leaders are trampling Israeli democracy, not me, Netanyahu says

The leaders of the protests against the government's proposed judicial reforms are trampling democracy by not allowing Israel's elected representatives carry out their policy, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed in a statement to the press ahead of his Likud Party's weekly faction meeting on Monday.

"They do not accept the outcome of the election, they do not accept the majority's decision, they do not condemn calls to kill the prime minister and his family, they block roads and call for civil disobedience, they call without shame for a civil war and for blood in the streets, they threaten Knesset members aggressively," Netanyahu said.

"You talk above our heads in high terms of values, the rights of minorities and individuals, while they are trampling to dust the rights of a girl with special needs and the rights of an elected representative," the prime minister added, referring to protestor's attempt early Monday morning to block Likud MK Tali Gottlieb from leaving her home in the morning with her daughter.

"This is what new Israeli democracy looks like"

Netanyahu then criticized the fact that the attorney general barred him from speaking publicly about the reforms due to his conflict-of-interest agreement regarding his ongoing criminal charges.

"This is what the new Israeli democracy looks like: Do not respect the majority, try to block votes, do not allow speech.

"So I say, enough with this theater of the absurd," Netanyahu said.

He continued by arguing that there were many members of the opposition who were willing to enter talks unconditionally, but that these figures were "afraid of the bullies in their camps."

"In any case, one thing will not change: The people realized their right to vote in the election, and the people's representatives will realize their right to vote here in the Israeli Knesset. This is called democracy, "the prime minister concluded.