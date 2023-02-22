The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Preliminary vote to be held on 'Deri Law 2.0' on Wednesday

The bill will enable Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reinstate Deri after the High Court ruled last month that his appointment was invalid.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 10:01

Updated: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 10:15
ARYE DERI, head of the Shas Party, leads a faction meeting in the Knesset this week. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
ARYE DERI, head of the Shas Party, leads a faction meeting in the Knesset this week.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The law that will block the High Court from intervening in the appointments of ministers, widely known as the "Deri Law" after Shas chairman MK Aryeh Deri, will reach the Knesset plenum for a preliminary vote on Wednesday, marking another step forward in the controversial bill's legislative process.

The bill, which formally is an amendment to Basic Law: The Government, passed the Ministerial Cabinet on legislation last Sunday (February 12). The Knesset Home Committee, which is controlled by the coalition, granted the bill an exemption from the requisite 45-day wait after its proposal, indicating the coalition's determination to pass it into law quickly.

In a show of unity, every single coalition Knesset member besides Deri who is not a minister or a deputy minister signed off on the law, which was proposed last Monday (February 6).

What is the law's purpose?

The law's purpose is to enable Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reinstate Deri after the High Court ruled last month that Deri's appointment as health interior minister suffered from "extreme unreasonableness" both due to the Shas chairman's recurring white-collar criminal convictions, the last of which came as part of a plea bargain in January 2022 and because Deri earned his lenient plea bargain by fooling the court that he would not reenter politics.

Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Shas leader MK Aryeh Deri and Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a Shas party meeting, at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on January 23, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The bills' supporters argue that the High Court's ruling was an improper intervention in political decisions. They also argued that Deri did not fool the courts because he never pledged that he would quit politics for good.

The bill was originally supposed to reach the plenum last Wednesday, but the coalition decided to delay it. While originally depicted as a show of goodwill to the opposition in order to jumpstart talks on the government's judicial reform.

Radio Kol Hai's Avi Ravina later quoted a "senior member of the coalition" who said that the real reason that it was taken off the agenda was that the coalition was not sure whether the Religious Zionist Party's seven MKs would attend the vote, due to their preoccupation with the evacuation of an olive grove in the West Bank earlier that day. The "Deri Law" requires a minimum 61 votes since it is an amendment to a Basic Law, and without RZP the coalition would not have sufficient votes.

The Deri Law is also linked to the coalition's proposed legal reforms. One of the reform's provisions, which will likely pass its first reading on Monday, is that the High Court cannot strike down amendments to Basic Laws. The coalition will likely pass this law first – and then the High Court will not be able to hear appeals against the Deri Law, which, as mentioned above, is an amendment to a Basic Law.

Additional judicial reform bills set to reach preliminary vote

A number of other bills will reach preliminary voting in Wednesday's plenum, and two of them also have to do with the coalition's judicial reform.

The first is a private bill proposed by Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice chairman MK Simcha Rothman. It determines that the High Court has the power to strike down laws that violate Basic Laws – but only by a unanimous vote of all of the court's members. Moreover, the law gives 61 MKs or more the power to make laws "immune" to judicial review in the first place, even if they contradict basic laws.

This law is very similar to one of Rothman's committee-initiated bill, which his committee is currently debating. The coalition will likely either proceed with Rothman's private bill or combine the two, a source in the Likud said.

The second judicial-reform-related bill to reach the Knesset floor on Wednesday is Likud MK Moshe Saada's proposal to remove the Police Investigations Unit, which hears appeals against police officers, from the State's Attorney's Office, and instead subjugate it directly to the Justice Minister. In addition, the bill posits that the unit will be able to investigate attorneys from the state's attorney's office, and not just police officers.

The bill's detractors argued that this move will damage the state's ability to take action against police officers who abused the power – but, perhaps more importantly, it opens the door for politically-motivated investigations of attorneys, including, hypothetically, those that are representing the state in Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trials.



