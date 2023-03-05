Netanyahu: Judicial reform protesters are 'dangerous,' just want chaos

Judicial overhaul protestors simply want to burn down the house and bring down the government, sending the country into a sixth election cycle, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned.

“The extreme and dangerous group that organizes just wants to burn down the house and create chaos in the country,” he said as he addressed the government meeting in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu spoke as the country headed into its tenth week of protests against Justice Minster Yariv Levin’s legislation to reform the judiciary. Proponents argued that it would strengthen Israel's democracy while its opponents have warned it would weaken that democracy and possibly transform the country into a dictatorship.

Protestors want to “trample on the results of a democratic election in which millions of citizens voted just a few months ago,” Netanyahu said.

"They want to overthrow the government, bringing about a constitutional crisis with the intention that this will lead to sixth elections. That's their real goal," he continued. "I think they simply can’t wrap their heads about the simple fact that the voters chose us and not them,” he said.