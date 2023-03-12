The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Half of Israelis think Ben-Gvir should be fired - poll

A new poll revealed that 41% of Israelis wanted Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz to join the government to stop judicial reform legislation.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 22:03
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir exits the Knesset plenum, March 6, 2023. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir exits the Knesset plenum, March 6, 2023.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

A new poll published by Channel 13 found that most of the public would like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from his role.

The poll also showed that most of the voters for Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party would support party heads Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz to join the government to stop the legislation of the judicial reforms.

The poll first asked if removing Israel Police Tel Aviv District Commander Ami Eshed from his role was a political or professional decision: Some 55% said it was political, 24% said professional and 21% didn't know.

Another question was whether Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai should resign because of the tension in the police. Forty-two percent said they preferred that he remain, 29% think he should retire, and 29% said they don't know.

When asked whether Netanyahu should fire Ben-Gvir, half the respondents said yes, 40% said no, and 10% didn't know. Among the Likud constituents, 19% said Ben-Gvir should be fired. 

Israeli chief of police Kobi Shabtai holds a press conference in Tel Aviv, on March 11, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)Israeli chief of police Kobi Shabtai holds a press conference in Tel Aviv, on March 11, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

What do Israelis think about the judicial reform?

Respondents were also asked if President Isaac Herzog can achieve a compromise in judicial reform. Half said yes, a third said no, and 17% didn't know.

Asked if Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara is doing her job properly, 41% responded that she is doing her job well, 37% said she is getting overly involved, and 22% didn't know.

The last question asked if the public want Lapid and Gantz to join the government to stop the judicial reform legislation. Some 47% were against it, 41% supported it, and 12% didn't know. Among Yesh Atid voters, 58% supported the idea, and 66% of National Unity Party voters supported the idea, however, only a quarter of Likud constituents agreed.



Tags Benny Gantz Yair Lapid israeli politics poll Itamar Ben-Gvir Kobi Shabtai Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by