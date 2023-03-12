Half of Israelis think Ben-Gvir should be fired - poll

A new poll published by Channel 13 found that most of the public would like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fire National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir from his role.

The poll also showed that most of the voters for Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party would support party heads Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz to join the government to stop the legislation of the judicial reforms.

The poll first asked if removing Israel Police Tel Aviv District Commander Ami Eshed from his role was a political or professional decision: Some 55% said it was political, 24% said professional and 21% didn't know.

Another question was whether Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai should resign because of the tension in the police. Forty-two percent said they preferred that he remain, 29% think he should retire, and 29% said they don't know.

When asked whether Netanyahu should fire Ben-Gvir, half the respondents said yes, 40% said no, and 10% didn't know. Among the Likud constituents, 19% said Ben-Gvir should be fired.

Israeli chief of police Kobi Shabtai holds a press conference in Tel Aviv, on March 11, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

What do Israelis think about the judicial reform?

Respondents were also asked if President Isaac Herzog can achieve a compromise in judicial reform. Half said yes, a third said no, and 17% didn't know.

Asked if Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara is doing her job properly, 41% responded that she is doing her job well, 37% said she is getting overly involved, and 22% didn't know.

The last question asked if the public want Lapid and Gantz to join the government to stop the judicial reform legislation. Some 47% were against it, 41% supported it, and 12% didn't know. Among Yesh Atid voters, 58% supported the idea, and 66% of National Unity Party voters supported the idea, however, only a quarter of Likud constituents agreed.