The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

UK minister seeks trade cooperation with Israel, celebrates women

Kemi Badenoch, the UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities, concluded her first official visit to Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 13, 2023 04:09
Kemi Badenoch, Britain's Secretary of State for Business and Trade with Israel Economy Minister Nir Barkat. (photo credit: BRITISH EMBASSY IN ISRAEL)
Kemi Badenoch, Britain's Secretary of State for Business and Trade with Israel Economy Minister Nir Barkat.
(photo credit: BRITISH EMBASSY IN ISRAEL)

Kemi Badenoch, Britain's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, President of the Board of Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities, concluded a three-day visit to Israel last week.

This was Badenoch’s first official visit to Israel as a minister and her first international visit as the new Secretary of State for Business and Trade.

During her visit, Badenoch gave a keynote speech at the “Most Promising Entrepreneur of 2023” Competition, organized by “Yazamiyot - Women Entrepreneurs Community” and the British Embassy in Israel to celebrate women’s entrepreneurship.

The minister then continued to a formal business reception at the British Ambassador’s residence, where she met with more than 60 leading UK and Israeli businesses, government officials, exporters and trade representatives. A primary goal of the meetings was to promote the ongoing Free Trade Agreement negotiations between Israel and the UK.

Trade between the UK and Israel

To conclude her visit, Badenoch met with Israel’s Economy Minister Nir Barkat to discuss the free trade agreement negotiations, bilateral relations between the countries and how the countries' markets could benefit from opportunities in areas like tech, financial services and innovative solutions.

Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Business and Trade at Most Promising Entrepreneur of 2023. (credit: BRITISH EMBASSY IN ISRAEL) Kemi Badenoch, Secretary of State for Business and Trade at Most Promising Entrepreneur of 2023. (credit: BRITISH EMBASSY IN ISRAEL)

“The future of the UK lies in building stronger ties with innovative and tech-driven economies like Israel, and last year trade between our two countries was worth £7 billion,” said Badenoch. “Our current free trade agreement is based on negotiations from the early 1990s, before smartphones, artificial intelligence and the internet transformed our economies – it’s now time to bring this agreement into the 21st century.”

As part of her visit to Israel, the Minister also visited Trigo, an Israeli AI & computer vision start-up aiming to reshape the grocery retail experience, and who recently opened a new store in Central London as part of their partnership with Tesco.

Kemi Badenoch during her visit to Trigo. (credit: BRITISH EMBASSY IN ISRAEL) Kemi Badenoch during her visit to Trigo. (credit: BRITISH EMBASSY IN ISRAEL)

“The entrepreneurs and businesses I’ve met in Israel are at the forefront of high-tech, growth sectors of the future and that’s why I’m here to champion an upgraded services-based free trade agreement, strengthen our collaboration on exports, and position the UK as an attractive investment destination.”

Kemi Badenoch, Britain's Secretary of State for Business and Trade, President of the Board of Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities

She then visited Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest manufacturer of generics in the UK and a big part of Israel’s exports to the UK.

“The entrepreneurs and businesses I’ve met in Israel are at the forefront of high-tech, growth sectors of the future and that’s why I’m here to champion an upgraded services-based free trade agreement, strengthen our collaboration on exports, and position the UK as an attractive investment destination,” Badenoch added.

The minister also visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum, where she laid a wreath at the Hall of Remembrance in commemoration of the six million Jewish people murdered in the Holocaust.



Tags nir barkat United Kingdom business trade
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
4

Israel artifact bearing name of King Darius the Great revealed to be fake

The Darius inscription.
5

El Al finds alternative crew after pilots refuse to fly Netanyahu to Italy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on their way to Saloniki, Greece for a two-day state official visit. June 14, 2017
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by