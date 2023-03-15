The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Law committee: Could adding more MKs fix judge selection committee?

Critics contend that the current reform formulation would create an automatic coalition majority.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 15, 2023 19:53
LEFT: President Isaac Herzog RIGHT: Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chair MK Simcha Rothman (photo credit: Canva, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
LEFT: President Isaac Herzog RIGHT: Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chair MK Simcha Rothman
(photo credit: Canva, YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Preparation for the judicial reform bill on the judge selection committee continued on Wednesday in the Constitution, Law and Justice committee even as President Isaac Herzog was set to make a major announcement on negotiations later that night.

Knesset legal adviser Sagit Afik questioned whether additional Knesset members could be added to the reform composition proposal. Critics contend that the current reform formulation would create an automatic coalition majority. Afik suggested that additional Knesset members or another division could give more representation to the opposition.

Rothman said that the possibility of adding more MKs could be considered, but disagreed that appointment by the coalition was a terrible thing. He also noted that the current reform plan also codifies a longstanding government tradition of giving one of the MK slots on the panel to an opposition member.

Labor MK Gilad Kariv said that Rothman gave "representation but eliminated the role of the opposition in the committee. The opposition will be a decoration on the wall of the committee."

Afik also noted that discussions had brought up the distinction between selection of judges for High and lower courts.

President Isaac Herzog meets with Israel's political parties to hear their recommendations for prime minister, November 10, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL) President Isaac Herzog meets with Israel's political parties to hear their recommendations for prime minister, November 10, 2022. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/POOL)

The bill also contains provisions for restricting the High Court of Justice from using judicial review on Basic Laws.

Committee chairman Simcha Rothman argued to the committee that the Basic Laws are the domain of the Knesset, as the constitutional body that is supposed to enact them. The courts were never supposed to have authority over Basic Laws.

The concern over abuse of Basic Laws and their irreproachability by the High Court's judicial review arose in the committee. Critics have expressed that as the courts have been restricted from interfering with Basic Laws, a coalition seeking to bypass judicial scrutiny could simply pass all its legislation as Basic Laws, as there is no special method to introduce these fundamental legal articles.

Deputy Attorney-General Avital Sompolinsky told the committee that Basic Law legislation with three readings with a 61 Knesset majority would not be enough limitations on the quasi-constitutional laws.

Negotiations, compromise continued to be matter of intense debate

Negotiation and compromise continued to be a matter of intense debate in the committee ahead of Herzog's Wednesday night announcement.

Yesh Atid MK Meir Cohen said that the Kohelet Forum agreed that Rothman's plan was not on the correct path, likely referencing the personal opinion expressed by Dr. Michael Sarel last Wednesday. He also cited Friedmann outline drafter Prof. Yuval Elbashan who Cohen said also talked about cessation of legislation.

Rothman noted that Elbashan said that negotiations should have been conducted any way.

"I understand that it is difficult for you with the condition of stopping legislation, but I repeat that there were enough days in  which there was no legislation and a lot of things could be done if you enter into negotiations. The demand you presented is unilateral and illegitimate."



Tags isaac herzog Knesset members Judicial Reform Simcha Rothman
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russians are forced to fight with shovels amid ammo shortage

Members of the people's militia of the Donetsk and Lugansk (Luhansk) regions, which is part of the Russian armed forces, take part in a ceremony to receive UAZ off-road vehicles in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia November 4, 2022.
2

A planet between Mars and Jupiter could wipe out Earth - study

The solar system (Illustrative).
3

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
4

Shooting terror attack in Tel Aviv wounds three

Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv after a shooting on May 9 2023.
5

Saudi-Iran deal destroys Israel’s defense wall against Iran, Lapid charges

MK Yair Lapid seen at a protest against the judicial overhaul, outside the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem. February 13, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by