President Isaac Herzog will go public at 8:30 p.m. with the "President's Compromise" regarding the government's proposed reforms of Israel's judicial system, marking the culmination of behind-the-scenes negotiations for weeks by legal experts and Knesset coalition members that would be acceptable to both the supporters and detractors of the reform.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday afternoon with a number of senior members of the coalition and government, reportedly in order to discuss the president's proposal. A ban on interviews was announced soon after the meeting ended for all members of the Likud, although some, apparently unaware of the directive, continued to give interviews.

Religious Zionist Party chairman and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who is currently in the US, announced on Wednesday that he was canceling an intended stop in Panama in order to return to the country in order to be present during the negotiations.

Two points that reportedly remained unresolved were the Override Clause, which would give any 61-MK majority the power to block a law from being submitted to judicial review, and the makeup of the Judicial Appointments Committee, which the coalition wishes to control.

UTJ won't stay in government if Override Clause didn't pass

Israeli president Isaac Herzog at the annual Jerusalem Conference of the 'Besheva' group in Jerusalem, on February 21, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

United Torah Judaism MKs were quoted in a recent saying that they would not remain in the coalition if the Override Clause did not pass. This part of the reform is especially important to the party, as it would enable the coalition to immunize laws that grant haredi men a exemption from IDF service, and block the High Court from striking them down, as it did in the past.

However, a source in the party clarified on Wednesday that the Override Clause was a means to an end, and that the party would be willing to accept a demand for a majority that is larger than 61 MKs in order to immunize laws, if its demands regarding the draft were met in other ways.