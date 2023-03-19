The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Likud MK retracts law to change Central Election Committee chair selection

The law proposes to change the identity of the committee and is being retraction in order to "avoid opposition's conspiracy theories"

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 18:42

Updated: MARCH 19, 2023 18:59
Workers prepare ballot boxes for the upcoming Israeli elections, at the central elections committee warehouse in Shoham, before they are shipped to polling stations, October 12, 2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Likud MK Eliyahu Revivo announced that he was retracting a law proposal he put forth in December to change the election process of the Central Election Committee chairman, in order to counter the opposition's "conspiracy theories," the MK said on Sunday.

The law proposes to change the identity of the committee. Instead of a sitting High Court justice chosen by the Chief Justice, the committee would choose one candidate out of at least three proposed by the Knesset Speaker. The vote would require a majority of two-thirds of the committee's members.

The Central Election Committee is formed within 60 days of the induction of a newly formed Knesset, in order to carry out the election process for the following Knesset. The current CEC chair is Justice Noam Solberg. The members of the committee are representatives of the parliamentary groups in the outgoing Knesset. A party receives a slot in the committee for every four mandates.

The CEC chairman rules on appeals filed by committee members on issues related to the election process. Members can appeal to the High Court against the committee chairman's decisions. Revivo's proposal would give the Knesset Speaker, of the outgoing Knesset's coalition, power over the Identity of the next CEC chair. The reasoning that appears in the law's explanatory section is that it does not make sense for the High Court to rule on appeals against a CEC chair who is a member of their own bench.

The bill was identical to a similar proposal put forward by current Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi in the previous Knesset, and was proposed by Revivo on December 26. It remained under the radar until Sunday, when, for unclear reasons, it began to make waves on social media, with opponents deeming it an attempt by the coalition to politicize the committee.

MK Shlomo Karhi speaks at emergency Knesset meeting, April 6, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) MK Shlomo Karhi speaks at emergency Knesset meeting, April 6, 2022. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Controversy 

"Now the Likud is trying to take over the Central Elections Committee," opposition leader MK Yair Lapid said. "Why beat around the bush? They should announce that there will be no elections in Israel unless they win, and let's get this over with," Lapid wrote.

Surprisingly, coalition member MK Simcha Rothman (Religious Zionist Party) also opposed the bill, arguing that while the criticism was justified, changes to the CEC should only be made with broad consensus, since it is the only subject in which MKs have a built-in conflict of interest.

Revivo announced later on Sunday that he was retracting the bill due to a request by coalition whip and Likud MK Ofir Katz, "as a team player in the Likud and in order to counter the opposition's conspiracy theories."

 



