The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Israel Elections 2022

Likud: Arabs trying to violently force fake results

The Central Elections Committee had recently expressed concerns that the Likud was laying the ground to contest the election results.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 22:36

Updated: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 23:01
WORKERS PREPARE ballot boxes for the upcoming election at the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham before shipment to polling stations, earlier this month. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
WORKERS PREPARE ballot boxes for the upcoming election at the Central Elections Committee warehouse in Shoham before shipment to polling stations, earlier this month.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Likud Party claimed that Israeli Arabs were attempting to use violence to cause fake results in the Knesset elections on Tuesday night after polls closed.

The party called on the police chief and Central Election Commission to send police reinforcements to all the polling sites in the Arab sector due to alleged violence and threats against representatives of parties from the Netanyahu-led bloc.

"The Likud warns against a large-scale attempt to violently falsify the election results," said the party.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the heads of his bloc after the polls closed and warned them to look out for any reports of "fakes."

Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu arrives with his wife Sara to cast his vote at a voting station in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022, in the Israeli general elections. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu arrives with his wife Sara to cast his vote at a voting station in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022, in the Israeli general elections. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Central Elections Committee warns Likud trying to delegitimize results

Officials in Central Elections Committee had expressed concerns in recent weeks that the Likud Party was laying the ground to delegitimize the election results and attacking the credibility of the committee.

The chairman of the committee, Yitzhak Amit, expressed concerns that the Likud's representative in the committee, Ilan Bombach, was implying that the results of the election would not be trustworthy.

"I very, very much hope and believe that, God forbid, we don't see here any buds of what could be interpreted as delegitimization of the election results in advance," said Amit to the representative, according to Israel Hayom.

Army Radio also reported that Amit told the representative "I hope that what we see from you is not, God forbid, the beginning of a planned delegitimization of the election results. You complain about public distrust in the election process, but your sender (the Likud) is part of the creation of the distrust."

According to the protocol of a closed meeting of the committee, Amit additionally referenced statements by Bombach, saying "I think that all of us, everyone who values ​​Zionism, who values democracy, who values this country, should be careful about words."

"How did Attorney Bombach say it? 'There are concerns, so maybe you should allay them.' Who is spreading these concerns? So I think that we, especially we, as members of the presidency, as members of the central committee, need to be very careful," added Amit, according to Israel Hayom.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Elections Israeli Arabs Knesset Likud Elections 2022
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by