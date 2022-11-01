Likud: Arabs trying to violently force fake results

The Likud Party claimed that Israeli Arabs were attempting to use violence to cause fake results in the Knesset elections on Tuesday night after polls closed.

The party called on the police chief and Central Election Commission to send police reinforcements to all the polling sites in the Arab sector due to alleged violence and threats against representatives of parties from the Netanyahu-led bloc.

"The Likud warns against a large-scale attempt to violently falsify the election results," said the party.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with the heads of his bloc after the polls closed and warned them to look out for any reports of "fakes."

Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu arrives with his wife Sara to cast his vote at a voting station in Jerusalem, on November 1, 2022, in the Israeli general elections. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Central Elections Committee warns Likud trying to delegitimize results

Officials in Central Elections Committee had expressed concerns in recent weeks that the Likud Party was laying the ground to delegitimize the election results and attacking the credibility of the committee.

The chairman of the committee, Yitzhak Amit, expressed concerns that the Likud's representative in the committee, Ilan Bombach, was implying that the results of the election would not be trustworthy.

"I very, very much hope and believe that, God forbid, we don't see here any buds of what could be interpreted as delegitimization of the election results in advance," said Amit to the representative, according to Israel Hayom.

Army Radio also reported that Amit told the representative "I hope that what we see from you is not, God forbid, the beginning of a planned delegitimization of the election results. You complain about public distrust in the election process, but your sender (the Likud) is part of the creation of the distrust."

According to the protocol of a closed meeting of the committee, Amit additionally referenced statements by Bombach, saying "I think that all of us, everyone who values ​​Zionism, who values democracy, who values this country, should be careful about words."

"How did Attorney Bombach say it? 'There are concerns, so maybe you should allay them.' Who is spreading these concerns? So I think that we, especially we, as members of the presidency, as members of the central committee, need to be very careful," added Amit, according to Israel Hayom.