Did PM Netanyahu's hands shake during a gov't meeting?

Videos of the Israeli cabinet meeting held on Sunday morning have appeared on social networks, in which the Prime Minister of Israel and chairman of the Likud party, Benjamin Netanyahu, can be seen with his hands shaking.

Prime Minister Netanyahu opened the cabinet meeting with remarks about the protests against the judicial reform.

"I expect the Police Chief to enforce the law, the Shin Bet and the prosecutor's office to act resolutely, without turning a blind eye and rounding corners, against those who incite the murder of ministers, MKs and the prime minister and his family, and from the IDF chief of staff to resolutely fight insubordination."

What happened?

In the meantime, on social media networks - where we are used to seeing divided reactions regarding the Prime Minister's words - this video showing Netanyahu with his hands shaking uncontrollably while holding the paperwork was shared a lot.

Watch it here:

או שהמזגן שם על המהירות הגבוהה או שהידיים של אבא רועדות כי הוא יודע שהכתם הזה כבר לא ירד לו מהמורשת. pic.twitter.com/BR7BrrQuvH — Elad Pick-Tarantino (@Eladingo) March 19, 2023

Since the distribution of the video people flooded the web with questions and speculations about the condition of the Prime Minister.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023. (credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS)

Some even compared the video to similar videos of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, which led to quite a few rumors that the Russian President suffers from diseases such as Parkinson's or cancer.