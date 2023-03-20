The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Did PM Netanyahu's hands shake during a gov't meeting?

In a viral video the paperwork in Netanyahu's hands is seen shaking violently. Did his hands shake or is there another explanation?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 00:55
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Conference of Presidents in Jerusalem, last month. ‘Their message is intended for the Israeli government and the man who heads it, Bibi Netanyahu,’ says the writer. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the Conference of Presidents in Jerusalem, last month. ‘Their message is intended for the Israeli government and the man who heads it, Bibi Netanyahu,’ says the writer.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Videos of the Israeli cabinet meeting held on Sunday morning have appeared on social networks, in which the Prime Minister of Israel and chairman of the Likud party, Benjamin Netanyahu, can be seen with his hands shaking.

Prime Minister Netanyahu opened the cabinet meeting with remarks about the protests against the judicial reform.

"I expect the Police Chief to enforce the law, the Shin Bet and the prosecutor's office to act resolutely, without turning a blind eye and rounding corners, against those who incite the murder of ministers, MKs and the prime minister and his family, and from the IDF chief of staff to resolutely fight insubordination."

What happened?

In the meantime, on social media networks - where we are used to seeing divided reactions regarding the Prime Minister's words - this video showing Netanyahu with his hands shaking uncontrollably while holding the paperwork was shared a lot. 

Watch it here:

Since the distribution of the video people flooded the web with questions and speculations about the condition of the Prime Minister.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023. (credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS) Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023. (credit: Sputnik/Vladimir Gerdo/Pool via REUTERS)

Some even compared the video to similar videos of the President of Russia Vladimir Putin, which led to quite a few rumors that the Russian President suffers from diseases such as Parkinson's or cancer.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Knesset Vladimir Putin security cabinet
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
2

Zelensky: Ukraine seeks 'spiritual independence,' acts against church

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Ukrainian people with Orthodox Easter message, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Saint Sophia cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine April 23, 2022.
3

Can you see it? Something hidden in this picture will reveal your worst feature

Optical illusion image
4

Silicon Valley Bank fallout starts to spread around the world

A sign for Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) headquarters is seen in Santa Clara, California, US March 10, 2023.
5

Pope Francis says he might lift celibacy requirements for priests

Pope Francis holds the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, March 8, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by