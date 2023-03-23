Impeachment Law passes after all-night Knesset vote

The Impeachment Law, which prevents the Knesset legal advisory from declaring a sitting prime minister unfit to serve, was passed early Thursday morning with 61 votes in favor and 47 against.

The law's ratification, which kept Knesset members in the plenum overnight, received widespread criticism from various opposition party leaders.

"Like thieves in the night, the coalition has now passed an obscene and corrupt personal law," wrote opposition leader Yair Lapid on Twitter on Thursday. "The citizens of Israel [should know], just before the holidays, while the cost of living is skyrocketing, [that] Netanyahu once again only cares about himself."

כמו גנבים בלילה, העבירה עכשיו הקואליציה חוק פרסונלי מגונה ומושחת נגד שמועה מופרכת על נבצרות. ידעו אזרחי ישראל - רגע לפני החגים, בזמן שיוקר המחייה מזנק, שוב נתניהו דואג רק לעצמו. pic.twitter.com/4bQxUIdcdx — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) March 23, 2023

National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz tweeted on Thursday: "The Impeachment Law has passed - a personal law that is all about strengthening Netanyahu's rule...There is no softening, no stopping, and there are no restraints. I call on everyone to come out and demonstrate today against the judicial reform that is [continuing to] progress and endangers us."

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court for a hearing in his trial, in May. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

חוק הנבצרות עבר - חוק פרסונלי שכולו ביצור שלטון נתניהו מול תסריט דמיוני. אין ריכוך, אין עצירה, ואין מעצורים. קורא לכולם לצאת ולהפגין היום מול ההפיכה המשטרית שמתקדמת ומסכנת אותנו. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) March 23, 2023

Appeals to the High Court of Justice

Avigdor Liberman, chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, said in a statement on Thursday that his party would be submitting a petition to the High Court of Justice to cancel the law.

"We will not allow the State of Israel to become a monarchy of the Netanyahu family," he wrote on Twitter.

סיעת ישראל ביתנו תגיש עתירה לבית המשפט העליון לפסול את חוק הנבצרות. לא נאפשר למדינת ישראל להפוך למונרכיה של משפחת נתניהו. — אביגדור ליברמן (@AvigdorLiberman) March 23, 2023

Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli called the law "shameful and disgraceful" in a Thursday morning tweet. She went on to state that the coalition is "sacrificing the State of Israel in order to establish themselves under a corrupt government."

הקואליציה העבירה עכשיו את חוק הנבצרות. חוק מביש ומחפיר שכל מטרתו למנוע את הוצאת נתניהו לנבצרות. זה כל מה שעושה הקואליציה והממשלה הזאת, בחוקים הפרסונליים ובהפיכה המשטרית. מקריבה את מדינת ישראל בשביל לסדר את עצמם בשלטון מושחת.זאת מלחמת העצמאות השניה שלנו ואנחנו חייבות לנצח בה. — Merav Michaeli מרב מיכאלי (@MeravMichaeli) March 23, 2023

Several members of Knesset were absent from the vote, including Mansour Abbas (Ra'am), David Amsalem (Likud) and David Bitan (Likud).

The Movement for the Quality of Government formally petitioned the High Court against the law hours after it was passed. They claimed that the government has set impossible conditions for the removal of a prime minister.