Impeachment Law passes after all-night Knesset vote

Several members of Knesset were absent from the vote, including Mansour Abbas (Ra'am), David Amsalem (Likud) and David Bitan (Likud). 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 23, 2023 08:37

Updated: MARCH 23, 2023 08:42
Israeli MKs are seen in the Knesset plenum following a day of voting on March 22, 2023 (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Israeli MKs are seen in the Knesset plenum following a day of voting on March 22, 2023
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)

The Impeachment Law, which prevents the Knesset legal advisory from declaring a sitting prime minister unfit to serve, was passed early Thursday morning with 61 votes in favor and 47 against. 

The law's ratification, which kept Knesset members in the plenum overnight, received widespread criticism from various opposition party leaders. 

"Like thieves in the night, the coalition has now passed an obscene and corrupt personal law," wrote opposition leader Yair Lapid on Twitter on Thursday. "The citizens of Israel [should know], just before the holidays, while the cost of living is skyrocketing, [that] Netanyahu once again only cares about himself."

National Unity Party leader Benny Gantz tweeted on Thursday: "The Impeachment Law has passed - a personal law that is all about strengthening Netanyahu's rule...There is no softening, no stopping, and there are no restraints. I call on everyone to come out and demonstrate today against the judicial reform that is [continuing to] progress and endangers us."

BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court for a hearing in his trial, in May. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) BENJAMIN NETANYAHU arrives at the Jerusalem District Court for a hearing in his trial, in May. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Appeals to the High Court of Justice 

Avigdor Liberman, chairman of Yisrael Beytenu, said in a statement on Thursday that his party would be submitting a petition to the High Court of Justice to cancel the law.

"We will not allow the State of Israel to become a monarchy of the Netanyahu family," he wrote on Twitter. 

Labor Party leader Merav Michaeli called the law "shameful and disgraceful" in a Thursday morning tweet. She went on to state that the coalition is "sacrificing the State of Israel in order to establish themselves under a corrupt government."

The Movement for the Quality of Government formally petitioned the High Court against the law hours after it was passed. They claimed that  the government has set impossible conditions for the removal of a prime minister. 



Tags Avigdor Liberman Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Knesset Yair Lapid Knesset members Merav Michaeli
