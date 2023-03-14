The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Netanyahu wants control over economic data in order to turn it in his favor, Lapid charges

Lapid claims that Netanyahu is attempting to appoint an ally as the head of Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics in order to gain control of the data.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 18:52
Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he addresses his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Likud party leader Benjamin Netanyahu waves as he addresses his supporters at his party headquarters during Israel's general election in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

The government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is attempting to appoint an ally as the head of Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) in order to gain control of the data that reaches the Israeli public, opposition leader MK Yair Lapid charged in an interview on KAN radio on Tuesday morning.

The interview came in the wake of a report by KAN on Monday evening that Netanyahu's chief of staff had directed the CBS to freeze all hiring until the prime chooses an ally to lead the CBS. KAN reported last month that Netanyahu at first had tried and failed to appoint the current director-general of the Prime Minister's Office, Yossi Shelly, to the position. Shelly is a long-time Likud member and ally of Netanyahu, and prior to his current position he served as Israel's ambassador to Brazil.

What did Lapid say?

"Part of the essentiality of a modern economy is that it is willing to handle the facts, even when they are not pleasant. What dictatorships across the globe do is create fictitious facts – and the Central Bureau of Statistics disrupts this, as it is not willing to argue that we are growing economically when in fact we are falling. So they want to control the facts," the opposition leader said.

"Such regimes always do every effort in the world to block uncomfortable information," Lapid added in the Tuesday morning interview.

YAIR LAPID: Committed to working hard. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) YAIR LAPID: Committed to working hard. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"They [the government] taught themselves that they can sell any lie if they repeat it enough times. That is why they built the poison machine [on social media], and now they want to turn the poison machine to a governmental poison," Lapid concluded.



Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Lapid government Central Bureau of Statistics
