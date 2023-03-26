Likud MKs Dichter, Dallal say they will support judicial reform bill

Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter and Likud MK Eli Dallal both said on Sunday that they would support the bill that would alter the makeup of Israel's Judicial Appointments Committee, despite calling publicly for the coalition to freeze the legislation in order to create broad consensus and despite Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's warning on Saturday night regarding the damage the bill's passage could cause to Israel's security.

"Dear friends, the state's security and unity of the people are always in front of me," Dichter said on Sunday. "I am acutely aware of the public's concerns, but there should be no doubt that my position is still that the reform in the legal system is crucial, and it will be completed!"

"I voted in the faction meeting in favor of the bill along with my colleagues, and this is how I will vote in the Knesset. I am coordinated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin," Dichter said.

"My friends in the Likud know very well that I will not give my hand to replacing the Likud's rule," the agriculture minister concluded.

Dallal made similar comments on a Likud WhatsApp group, writing that while he proposed waiting until after the Knesset's Passover recess, which ends on April 30, he would vote according to the party's collective decision.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 15, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Edelstein and Bitan support Gallant's statement

Likud MKs Yuli Edelstein and David Bitan were the only Likud MKs to support Gallant publicly after his statement on Saturday night. However, neither Gallant, Edelstein nor Bitan said that they would vote against the law if it came up for its second and third reading in the Knesset plenum this week.

The coalition numbers 64 MKs. The bill does not require 61 votes, but the coalition wants it to pass with an absolute majority in order to deter the High Court from intervening in case of an appeal, according to Yisrael Hayom. It is not clear whether or not the coalition will bring the vote forwards for a final vote if it does not have 61 votes guaranteed.

A number of political analysts speculated that Dichter's pledge to support the bill may be connected to the fact that if Gallant resigns or is removed from his position as defense minister, Dichter would be a leading candidate to replace him.