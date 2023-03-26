The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Likud MKs Dichter, Dallal say they will support judicial reform bill

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called for freezing judicial reform legislation on Saturday.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: MARCH 26, 2023 13:07
(From left) WRITER JACOB NAGEL, then national security adviser, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee head Avi Dichter at a 2017 meeting in the Knesset. ( (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
(From left) WRITER JACOB NAGEL, then national security adviser, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee head Avi Dichter at a 2017 meeting in the Knesset. (
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter and Likud MK Eli Dallal both said on Sunday that they would support the bill that would alter the makeup of Israel's Judicial Appointments Committee, despite calling publicly for the coalition to freeze the legislation in order to create broad consensus and despite Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's warning on Saturday night regarding the damage the bill's passage could cause to Israel's security.

"Dear friends, the state's security and unity of the people are always in front of me," Dichter said on Sunday. "I am acutely aware of the public's concerns, but there should be no doubt that my position is still that the reform in the legal system is crucial, and it will be completed!"

"I voted in the faction meeting in favor of the bill along with my colleagues, and this is how I will vote in the Knesset. I am coordinated with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin," Dichter said.

"My friends in the Likud know very well that I will not give my hand to replacing the Likud's rule," the agriculture minister concluded.

"My friends in the Likud know very well that I will not give my hand to replacing the Likud's rule."

Agriculture Minister Avi Dichter

Dallal made similar comments on a Likud WhatsApp group, writing that while he proposed waiting until after the Knesset's Passover recess, which ends on April 30, he would vote according to the party's collective decision.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 15, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on February 15, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Edelstein and Bitan support Gallant's statement

Likud MKs Yuli Edelstein and David Bitan were the only Likud MKs to support Gallant publicly after his statement on Saturday night. However, neither Gallant, Edelstein nor Bitan said that they would vote against the law if it came up for its second and third reading in the Knesset plenum this week.

The coalition numbers 64 MKs. The bill does not require 61 votes, but the coalition wants it to pass with an absolute majority in order to deter the High Court from intervening in case of an appeal, according to Yisrael Hayom. It is not clear whether or not the coalition will bring the vote forwards for a final vote if it does not have 61 votes guaranteed.

A number of political analysts speculated that Dichter's pledge to support the bill may be connected to the fact that if Gallant resigns or is removed from his position as defense minister, Dichter would be a leading candidate to replace him. 



Tags Likud government avi dichter Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
2

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
3

As Russian warship ammo destroyed, Ukraine says missile strategy failed

Russian national flag flies with backdrop of the Kerch bridge after an explosion destroyed part of it, in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022
4

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
5

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by