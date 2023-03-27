Strikes across multiple sectors announced after Gallant's dismissal

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to fire Defense Minister Yoav Gallant after his call for a halt to the judicial reform legislation has led to calls for mass strike action.

Medical professionals striking

Dozens of doctors in Israeli hospitals announced their intention not to come to work on Monday "due to illness," in a statement due to Gallant's dismissal.

There are fears in the health system that if not enough doctors come to work, the hospitals will not be able to operate at full capacity, according to Walla News.

Academic strikes

Israel's research universities have stated that they will stop studies starting from Monday, representatives of the universities decided in a special meeting late on Sunday evening after the firing.

"We, the heads of Israel's research universities, presidents, rectors and managements, will stop studies in all of Israel's research universities starting tomorrow morning, against the background of the continuation of the legislative process that undermines the foundations of Israeli democracy and endangers its continued existence," they said in a statement.

Thousands of Israelis gather in Tel Aviv in protest following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, on March 26, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Following this, the heads of the academic track at the College for Management decided to also pause studies at the college starting Monday morning.

"In light of the recent events and the crossing of another red line, the overall meaning of which is a fatal injury to the democratic and social fabric of the country, the College for Management will suspend studies starting tomorrow morning. We join the calls for dialogue between all parts of the people."

Tel Hai Academic College also issued a public address, announcing that "We call to stop the expedited legislative process that divides the country and endangers its future and to reach broad agreements."

Sapir Academic College have joined the strike, declaring "In view of the difficult events that befall us, Sapir Academic College is stopping and will not hold studies, research and creation tomorrow." Adding, "We call for a halt to the unilateral measures that divide society and seriously harm the civil and democratic fabric of Israel and to work for dialogue and a broad consensus for the unity and integrity of the people."

Economic movements joining the strikes

Israel's Histadrut labor federation is expected to officially join the protests against the government's judicial reform after it announced its director-general Arnon Bar-David will give a statement to the press at 11:00 a.m. on Monday morning.

It was noted in the Histadrut's announcement of the press conference that Bar-David was "shocked" by the dismissal of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Additionally, the 'Building an Alternative' movement (BAA) has also announced that they will join the strike action.

"We are the economy. If you don't stop, we will stop everything,"

BAA announced that Monday, March 27, the largest women's strike in the economy will take place.

Moran Zer Katzenstein who heads the women's protest, stated "The coalition has lost its brakes, we will not give a hand to the dictatorship. We call from here on all women to stop their routine and take to the streets."

Action by government officials

Heads of local authorities from across the country's political spectrum will begin a hunger strike in front of the Prime Minister's office on Monday, they announced on Sunday evening.

"The heads of the authorities call to stop the legislative race, to hold negotiations and allow the country to face its enormous security challenges. We demand from the government, on the eve of Passover and the national holidays, to prevent harm to the security of the state and the integrity and unity of the people," their statement read.