High Court petitioned to stop Netanyahu's firing of Gallant

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant's removal from his post by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should be halted by the High Court of Justice over the Israeli leader's conflict of interest agreement, the Movement for Quality Government in Israel petitioned on Monday morning.

The Movement requested an interim order from the court to stop Gallant's firing, as well as the removal or appointment of any other ministers.

As Gallant's dismissal on Sunday night was over his call to cease the judicial reform's legislative process, it was involvement in the reforms by Netanyahu, and thereby a contradiction in the prime minister's conflict of interest agreement, said MQG.

The Movement noted in the petition that this move came after Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara's Friday warning that he was in violation of his conflict of interest agreement after a Thursday speech announcing his involvement in the reform.

Netanyahu had been told by the Attorney-General on February 1 that he was barred from involvement in the judicial reforms due to the conflict of interest agreement arranged by her predecessor, which held that he was unable to engage with the appointments of law officials who could impact his ongoing corruption trials.

The Judicial Selection Committee bill, which was sent to the Knesset on Monday, would alter the composition and function of judicial appointments.

Gallant fulfilled his duties

The Movement said that Gallant was fired because he fulfilled his duties by warning of the dangers to Israel's security. Israel has seen reservists from a multitude of military branches refuse to report for duty in protest of the judicial reforms.

"These are narrow, dangerous extraneous considerations of a prime minister accused of crimes who throws aside the public and security interest of the State of Israel, all in order to shield himself from the threat of judgment," said MQG legal department head Tomer Naor. "The masses of protesters yesterday had their say. We hope that the court will stop the madness."

On Sunday MQG filed a petition calling for the court to fine, imprison or sanction Netanyahu as a person in contempt of court over his disregard for the conflict of interest agreement.