Israel's opposition politicians oppose Ben-Gvir's National Guard

A number of MKs from Israel's opposition parties attacked the government's intention today to approve the formation of a National Guard under the direct control of National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Former IDF Chief of Staff and current National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot said that while the idea of a National Guard was correct, the formation of an operational body directly subordinate to the national security minister was a "severe event that destabilizes the principles of using force in the country and endangers the country."

"No less important, the fact that the commissioner turns to the government and is met with a refusal" Eisenkot added, referring to a report that Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai being denied a request to express to the government his opposition to the move."

"This is another link in the lack of judgement and responsibility required of the prime minister and government members. I call not to approve this irresponsible decision that is coming up today," Eisenkot added.

Proposal of the National Guard is not on meeting agenda

The proposal to form the National Guard did not appear on a list of Sunday's government meeting agenda, but it did appear on a list of decisions on the government's website.