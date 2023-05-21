No advancements were made as of 6:00 p.m. on Sunday in the impasse between Housing and Construction Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf's Agudat Yisrael faction and the prime minister and finance minister, over Goldknopf's demand to receive an additional NIS 600 million in coalition funds, a spokesperson from the party confirmed.

The impasse developed into a crisis last week after Goldknopf threatened that if it does not receive the extra funding, his party will vote against the 2023-2024 national budget bills this week. If the budget bills do not pass into law by Sunday at midnight, the Knesset immediately disperses and an election is called.

Agudat Yisrael is a Hassidic faction, that, along with the Lithuanian haredi Degel Hatorah faction, comprise United Torah Judaism (UTJ). UTJ's Knesset list is built in a zipper alignment beginning with Agudat Yisrael, meaning that the first MK on the list (Goldknopf) is from Agudat Yisrael, the second on the list (MK Moshe Gafni) is from Degel Hatorah, number three (Jerusalem and Jewish Tradition Minister, MK Meir Porush) is from Agudat Yisrael, etc.

The party won seven seats in the election – accordingly, four for "Aguda" and three for "Degel", as they are known colloquially. However, on January 6, Goldknopf resigned from the Knesset under what is known as the "Norwegian Law", which enables ministers to resign from the Knesset, but also to return to the Knesset if they are fired or resign their ministerial position. Goldknopf's resignation from the Knesset brought in Degel’s MK Yitzhak Pindrus, and gave Degel a 4-3 edge in the Knesset.

LIKUD LEADER BENJAMIN Netanyahu shakes hands with United Torah Judaism MK Yitzhak Goldknopf in the Knesset last week. If Netanyahu’s promise of a full budget for all haredi educational institutions is realized, the already-low incentive to provide core studies will disappear entirely. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The coalition numbers 64 MKs, and therefore four MKs are necessary in order to thwart a law such as the budget, which requires 61 MKs to pass.

If Goldknopf resigns as a minister, he will return to the Knesset as an MK, and Pindrus will be pushed out. Agudat Yisrael will then have four MKs, and the power to topple the government.

Voting on the budget is expected to begin on Tuesday evening, and ministerial resignations only come into effect 48 hours after they are filed. In order to give Agudat Yisrael the power to topple the government, Goldknopf could resign on Sunday evening.

"Coalition funding" is a part of the budget with funds earmarked for fulfilling political agreements made during coalition negotiations. The coalition funding in this budget, which reaches an unprecedented NIS 13.6 billion, includes a significant rise in funding of haredi private or semi-private schools beginning in 2024.

The extra funding that Agudat Yisrael is demanding is to cover retroactively the costs of its education systems during 2023. The party claims that this was part of the coalition agreement between it and the Likud during coalition negotiations in December.

The party also argues that this was the agreement with the Likud already last September, during the 2022 election campaigns. The deadline to hand in party lists was September. A crisis developed between Agudat Yisrael and Degel Hatorah that nearly caused them to run as two separate parties, over what is known as the "Belz Agreement."

What is the Belz Agreement?

The Belz Agreement was an agreement between then Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton and the Belz Hassidic group, which is one of the largest groups within Agudat Yisrael, that the Hassidic students would begin studying core secular studies with education ministry oversight, and would receive funding for their school system in return. Belz and other Hassidic groups, whose education systems were in financial distress, agreed to the deal.

Degel Hatorah refused to accept this, and warned that if Agudat Yisrael went ahead with the program, the two parties would not run together. This would likely have led one of the parties to fall under the election threshold (3.25% of all votes), and wasted votes for the right-wing bloc. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in response, promised Agudat Yisrael that he would supply the same funding that the education ministry would have provided as part the "Belz Agreement" would have provided – except without the education ministry's oversight, and therefore, without a demand to study a core secular curriculum.

Agudat Yisrael argues that that promise, which was made in September 2022, included funding for the year of 2023, and not just 2024, and since the current distribution of coalition funding does not include 2023, the party is threatening to oppose the budget.