Agreement on judicial reform negotiations draws closer

Are we close to an understanding between the coalition and the opposition? Details of the draft agreements on the judicial reform that are promoted by the members of the President's House were revealed on Kan News on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, the draft stipulates that the coalition will allow the appointment of an opposition representative to the judge selection committee, and will agree not to pursue further legislation in this session of the Knesset.

It was also reported that regarding the reform in the field of Attorney Generals, an A-G for a government office will serve for only 6 years. Additionally, candidates from outside the civil service will be able to be appointed as A-Gs.

A minister may be able to fire an A-G with the approval of a committee that will include representatives of the director general of the ministry, as well as the A-G to the government, who will have equal authority.

Other sections in the draft include giving the ministers the opportunity to "appeal" to the government A-G about the position of the A-G of his office, as well as stating that the government and its representatives will be entitled to receive separate legal representation, if the A-G choses not to represent them.

YESH ATID head MK Yair Lapid and National Unity head MK Benny Gantz seen in happier times and last month, in the Knesset. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Also, in addition to the A-G law, the reasonableness clause will not apply to the government's decisions in regard to policy matters or in matters of appointing members to the government.

Involved party deny the report

The National Unity party responded to the report: "Unfortunately, there is no progress towards agreements and this is false advertising."

Labor party chairwoman Merav Michaeli wrote: "I refuse to believe that Lapid and Gantz, who went out to demonstrate against the coup d'etat week after week, agreed to the firing of legal advisers, to private legal representation for ministers and to reduce the reasonableness clause, all in exchange for the government to uphold the democratic practice that has been practiced in our places since time immemorial - to allow a representative from the opposition on the judge selection committee."

"I call on them to make it clear immediately that there is no truth to this and that they will not make such deals and will not allow damage to our democracy."