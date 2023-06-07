The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Agreement on judicial reform negotiations draws closer

According to the report, the reasonableness clause will not apply to the government's decisions in regard to policy matters or the appointment of government members.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 00:35

Updated: JUNE 7, 2023 00:57
President Isaac Herzog leads the first round of judicial reform negotiations in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on March 28, 2023 (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog leads the first round of judicial reform negotiations in the President's Residence in Jerusalem on March 28, 2023
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Are we close to an understanding between the coalition and the opposition? Details of the draft agreements on the judicial reform that are promoted by the members of the President's House were revealed on Kan News on Tuesday evening.

According to the report, the draft stipulates that the coalition will allow the appointment of an opposition representative to the judge selection committee, and will agree not to pursue further legislation in this session of the Knesset.

It was also reported that regarding the reform in the field of Attorney Generals, an A-G for a government office will serve for only 6 years. Additionally, candidates from outside the civil service will be able to be appointed as A-Gs.

A minister may be able to fire an A-G with the approval of a committee that will include representatives of the director general of the ministry, as well as the A-G to the government, who will have equal authority.

Other sections in the draft include giving the ministers the opportunity to "appeal" to the government A-G about the position of the A-G of his office, as well as stating that the government and its representatives will be entitled to receive separate legal representation, if the A-G choses not to represent them.

YESH ATID head MK Yair Lapid and National Unity head MK Benny Gantz seen in happier times and last month, in the Knesset. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) YESH ATID head MK Yair Lapid and National Unity head MK Benny Gantz seen in happier times and last month, in the Knesset. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Also, in addition to the A-G law, the reasonableness clause will not apply to the government's decisions in regard to policy matters or in matters of appointing members to the government.

Involved party deny the report

The National Unity party responded to the report: "Unfortunately, there is no progress towards agreements and this is false advertising."

Labor party chairwoman Merav Michaeli wrote: "I refuse to believe that Lapid and Gantz, who went out to demonstrate against the coup d'etat week after week, agreed to the firing of legal advisers, to private legal representation for ministers and to reduce the reasonableness clause, all in exchange for the government to uphold the democratic practice that has been practiced in our places since time immemorial - to allow a representative from the opposition on the judge selection committee."

"I call on them to make it clear immediately that there is no truth to this and that they will not make such deals and will not allow damage to our democracy."



Tags Benny Gantz Yair Lapid Attorney-General Merav Michaeli Judicial Selection Committee Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by