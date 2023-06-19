Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and leaders of the rest of the coalition's parties met on Sunday afternoon in order to plan the continuation of judicial reform legislation after the prime minister said on Sunday that parts of the reform would advance one-sidedly after the opposition last week froze talks at the President's Residence.

The coalition leaders are reportedly considering passing two parts of the reform by the end of the Knesset's summer session on July 31.

The first would redefine the Supreme Court's use of the "reasonableness factor" when evaluating government policies. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said ahead of his Religious Zionist Party meeting on Monday that he had directed his fellow party member, Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman MK Simcha Rothman, to begin already on Wednesday the legislative process for a law that would redefine the "reasonableness factor" based on a paper written by Supreme Court justice Noam Solberg. According to Solberg, the Supreme Court may use the "reasonableness factor" regarding administrative decisions made within specific government ministries, it cannot apply it to decisions or appointments made by the cabinet as a whole.

The second would redefine the role and powers of the Attorney General in the government and ministerial legal advisors in each ministry. While the details have yet to emerge, a "narrow" version of this law would enable ministers to use their own representation in court in challenges against their policies, in cases where the attorney-general sides with the challengers. A broader version of the law would make it easier for ministers to fire and hire legal advisors, and could even render their legal opinions from a status of legally binding to merely a recommendation.

Lapid, Gantz accused Netanyahu of violating commitments to Herzog

Opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid and National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz accused Netanyahu of violating commitments to President Isaac Herzog that the Knesset would choose its two representatives on the Judicial Selection Committee on Wednesday. According to Lapid and Gantz, Netanyahu had promised that a representative from the coalition and opposition would be chosen, and that the committee would begin to operate.

The prime minister's pivot towards a failed attempt to postpone the vote for a month showed that he had "lost control" over his "extreme" partners, and that was why he was launching one-sided legislation, Lapid said to the media ahead of his party's weekly meeting on Monday.

"We will not sit at the President's Residence only so Netanyahu can say on CNN that there are talks, while [Justice Minister] Yariv Levin passes laws that ruin our democracy," Lapid said.

"Netanyahu is an irresponsible person, but that does not mean that I have to be. There are no agreements and were no agreements. The only reason Netanyahu is returning to one-sided legislation is because he has lost control over the coalition, lost control over the Yariv Levin," Lapid added.

The opposition leader's denial that any agreements had been reached was a response to accusations by Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman, that Lapid and Gantz had struck a deal with Netanyahu whereby they would agree to have chief Netanyahu ally, Shas MK Aryeh Deri, return to the government, in exchange for the prime minister's agreement to appoint opposition candidate MK Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid) to the Judicial Selection Committee.

"I call on Netanyahu to top, finish forming the Judicial Selection Committee, and then - and only then – will we be able to return to talks at the President's Residence, and remain there until we reach real agreements that will fix what needs fixing in the judicial system, without harming Israeli society," Lapid said, adding that if the prime minister refuses to convene the Judicial Selection Committee, he would appeal to the Supreme Court.

Gantz said ahead of his party's weekly meeting on Monday that Netanyahu's announcement on Sunday to push forward one-sidedly but responsibly with parts of the judicial reform was a "logical fallacy."

"Advancing one-sidedly in the judicial overhaul legislation is not a responsible step – it is a step that is damaging to Israeli society, economy, security and democracy," Gantz said.

"One-sided legislation will turn into a one-sided disengagement by Netanyahu from the people. A disengagement that will end in failure," Gantz said.

President Isaac Herzog responded to the decision on Monday afternoon, stating "I have always believed, and today more than ever, that negotiations are the best solution for the State of Israel."

"I am calling again to show national responsibility and to continue the fruitful and relevant discussions that has taken place in recent months under the auspices of the President's Residence. These were practical, in-depth and serious conversations that gave a real perspective. They are the best way to stop the rift and division in the nation."

"It is important for me to emphasize that in the talks that took place under my auspices, no binding drafts were forwarded on behalf of the President's House to any of the parties and of course no full agreements were reached on any issue. I recommend not harming the fairness and integrity of the process," added Herzog. "I believe that agreements can be reached and that even core issues can be settled through dialogue and peaceful means. This is how we should behave towards our common future."