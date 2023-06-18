The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Netanyahu: Israeli judicial reform to advance, 'moderately, responsibly'

Leaders of the protest groups against the Israeli judicial overhaul vowed to meet Netanyahu's threats with protests and disruptions.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JUNE 18, 2023 12:24
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 18, 2023. (photo credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 18, 2023.
(photo credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL)

Israel's government will begin this week to advance "practical steps" to "fix" the country's judicial system after opposition leader and Yesh Atid chairman MK Yair Lapid and National Unity chairman MK Benny Gantz "proved" last week that the talks at the President's Residence had been a "smokescreen," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of the cabinet's weekly meeting on Sunday morning.

"Last week it was proven that Lapid and Gantz played a game. It was a smokescreen of pretend-dialogue. We gave a month and then another, and their representatives did not agree to minimal understandings. Their intention was to waste time and delay every amendment, while a large majority of the public believes that there needs to be changes in the judicial system. Therefore, this week we will convene and begin practical steps in a balanced and responsible manner, but according to the mandate that we received, to change the judicial system," the prime minister said.

Lapid responded soon after on Twitter.

"If Netanyahu advances with the judicial overhaul one-sidedly as he proclaimed, he will discover that he is a prime minister of less than half of the people of Israel, with less than half of the economy, less than half of the security and less than half of the Knesset," the opposition leader wrote.

Protesters vow to meet Israeli judicial reform with protests, disruptions

Leaders of the protest groups against the judicial overhaul said in a statement, "Netanyahu's threats against the judicial system will be met with an appropriate Zionist response: Protests and disruptions that will lead to the failure of every attempt to damage the judicial system and Israeli democracy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 18, 2023. (credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich at a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on June 18, 2023. (credit: AMIT SHABI/POOL)

"Netanyahu announced that Israel will become a dictatorship, which led to severe damage to the economy, a schism in the nation and additional systemic madness. We are ready for the next round – and Israeli democracy will win!" the protest groups said.

Netanyahu's comments came after Lapid and Gantz announced on Wednesday evening that they would not continue the talks at the President's Residence until Israel's Judicial Selection Committee forms.

The Knesset was supposed to choose both of its representatives on the committee on Wednesday, but the prime minister decided at the last minute to attempt to delay the vote for a month. He was only partially successful, as opposition candidate MK Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid) was appointed to the committee with at least four votes from the coalition. The second spot was not occupied and a repeat vote must be held by July 14 for that spot.



