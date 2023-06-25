The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

Government advances bill to weaken Israel's Bar Association

The bill includes a clause that would entirely remove IBA representatives from the Judicial Selection Committee and from other committees responsible for electing judges for religious courts.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JUNE 25, 2023 16:19

Updated: JUNE 25, 2023 16:22
Some 150 lawyers protest in Tel Aviv against the government’s plan to remove Israel Bar Association members from the committee to appoint judges. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Some 150 lawyers protest in Tel Aviv against the government’s plan to remove Israel Bar Association members from the committee to appoint judges.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

The government's Ministerial Committee on Legislation approved on Sunday a proposal to weaken the Israel Bar Association (IBA), after the association on Tuesday elected as its new chairman a staunch opponent of the government's judicial reforms.

The bill would establish a new council responsible for admitting Israel's lawyers onto the bar and granting them licenses to practice law, authorities that currently belong to the IBA. The IBA would only remain as a voluntary representative body for lawyers who are interested. Unlike the IBA, which is elected independently by the country's lawyers, the new council would be politically affiliated, as most of its members would be appointed by the governing coalition.

The Bar Association also occupies two spots on the Judicial Selection Committee, and the new bill could give the coalition greater control over these spots, without having to alter the makeup of the committee, which in March raised fierce opposition from protestors.

The decision to bring the bill up in the Sunday ministerial committee came after lawyer Amit Becher, who is a vocal opponent of the government's judicial reforms, won Tuesday's election for the Bar Association by a landslide, and also gained a majority in the Bar Association's national council, with 16 out of 30 seats. The Council is responsible for electing the association's two representatives on Israel's Judicial Selection Committee. The two representatives are thus likely to side with anti-reform members of the committee, and not with Justice Minister Yariv Levin.

Amit Becher arrives to cast his ballot for the head of the Israeli Bar Association, at a voting station in Tel Aviv on June 20, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) Amit Becher arrives to cast his ballot for the head of the Israeli Bar Association, at a voting station in Tel Aviv on June 20, 2023. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

What are the clauses in the bill?

The bill actually includes a clause that would entirely remove IBA representatives from the Judicial Selection Committee and from other committees responsible for electing judges for religious courts. However, the bill's sponsor, Likud MK Hanoch Milvetsky, wrote a letter requesting from the ministerial committee that this clause be removed, so as not to irk the opposition and protest movements.

According to the coalition, the bill also would not apply immediately, so that it does not appear as if it came directly as a result of the government's preferred candidate, Effi Nave, losing the election. The coalition did not say when it would apply.

Bills that are sponsored by private MKs (as opposed to the government or one of the Knesset's committees) are brought before the Ministerial Committee on Legislation in order for the government to express its opinion. Bills with government support usually stand a higher chance of passing into law. The bill will now head to the Knesset for a preliminary reading, which could take place as soon as Wednesday.



Tags Knesset law coalition Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Saudi farm brings Arizona water controversy to boiling point

TOURISTS ARE seen on a beach in the Aqaba Gulf in front of the island of Tiran. Could its transfer from Saudi Arabia to Egypt help trigger a deal between Saudi and Israel?
2

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
3

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Four dead in West Bank shooting attack, Hamas claims responsibility
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by