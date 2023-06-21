The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

How will Bar Association election results affect judicial reform? - analysis

Becher is starkly against the government's judicial reforms, and participated a number of times in protests against the reforms in recent months.

By ELIAV BREUER
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 18:00
Some 150 lawyers protest in Tel Aviv against the government’s plan to remove Israel Bar Association members from the committee to appoint judges. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Some 150 lawyers protest in Tel Aviv against the government’s plan to remove Israel Bar Association members from the committee to appoint judges.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

Ironically, Amit Becher's victory in the Israel Bar Association election may not be as beneficial for the anti-judicial reform camp as expected, as it is likely to push the coalition towards controversial legislation to alter the makeup of the Judicial Selection Committee.

Becher is starkly against the government's judicial reforms, and participated a number of times in protests against the reforms in recent months. He is expected to lead the Israel Bar Association away from any compromise with the coalition on issues connected to the judicial reform, chiefly among them – the selection of judges.

The Israel Bar Association currently has two representatives on the Judicial Selection Committee. The IBA represents all of Israel's lawyers, and the rationale of their membership on the committee is that their professional opinion as those who appear before the judges should be taken into account.

However, the IBA nearly always sides with the three Supreme Court Justices on the committee, and pro-reform politicians, academics and pundits have argued that the lawyers have a vested interest in not opposing the judges before whom they appear in court.

Only Efi Naveh broke the alliance with the judges

The only IBA head to break the alliance with the judges on the committee was Efi Naveh, who sided with then-Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked in 2015. This led to the appointment of a number of conservative judges to the Supreme Court and lower courts.

Israeli Attorney Effi Naveh, chairman of the Israel Bar Association's attends a Constitution, Law, and Justice, Committee meeting in the Israeli parliament on January 16, 2018 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Israeli Attorney Effi Naveh, chairman of the Israel Bar Association's attends a Constitution, Law, and Justice, Committee meeting in the Israeli parliament on January 16, 2018 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Naveh ran once again this week, and lost. Had he won, the coalition likely would have tried to use Shaked's strategy to appoint additional conservative judges. However, since Naveh lost, Justice Minister Yariv Levin will not have a majority in the committee.

The option to appoint conservative judges without changing legislation is thus off the table. This raises the chances that the government will attempt to pass a controversial bill that would alter the Judicial Selection Committee makeup by, among other changes, removing the IBA representatives.

An indication of this direction was evident on Wednesday after it became apparent that the government will bring up a bill on Sunday in the Ministerial Committee on Legislation that would remove much of the IBA's power by forming a separate, political council that would be responsible for admitting Israel's lawyers onto the bar and granting them licenses to practice law, authorities which currently belong to the IBA. 

According to the bill proposal, which was proposed by Likud MK Hanoch Milvetsky, the IBA would only remain as a voluntary representative body for lawyers who are interested.

The bill also includes a clause that would remove IBA representatives from the Judicial Selection Committee and from other committees responsible for electing judges for religious courts. 

Milvetsky attached a letter to the bill proposal requesting from the ministerial committee that this clause be removed, so as not to irk the opposition and protest movements. But it could be returned at a later date.

According to the coalition, the bill also would not apply immediately so it does not appear as if it came directly as a result of Naveh's loss in the election. But this speaks to the fact that, appearances aside, it came precisely because of Naveh's loss. Had Naveh won, the coalition may not have been so quick to advance the bill, since it may have been able to reach some of its goals by negotiating with Naveh instead of battling him.

In conclusion, while Becher's sweeping win is a morale boost for the anti-reform camp, ironically, his win could push the coalition towards one-sided legislation to alter the makeup of the Judicial Selection Committee, likely during the Knesset's winter session, which begins on October 15.

For Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Becher's victory is a double blow. First, it shows that his plan to slowly proceed with the reform is very unpopular amongst Israel's lawyers. And second, it will fuel the hard-liners in the coalition to increase pressure to alter the Judicial Selection Committee – which will lead to more protests, more chaos, and more of what the country witnessed between January and March.



Tags Yariv Levin Israel Bar Association Efi Nave Judicial Selection Committee Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Anne Frank pornography' being banned in Florida, Texas schools

"Anne Frank's Diary: The Graphic Adaptation"
2

Saudi Arabia, China undermine US influence in Middle East - analysis

CHINESE PRESIDENT Xi Jinping meets with then-Saudi deputy crown prince Mohammed bin Salman during the G20 Summit in Zhejiang province, China, in 2016.
3

Biden admin. won't acknowledge Iran deal explicitly to skirt Congress - analysis

Atomic symbol and USA and Iranian flags are seen in this illustration taken, September 8, 2022.
4

Pumping groundwater has caused the Earth's rotation to shift - study

The Earth is seen rotating in space (Illustrative).
5

Israel plans first-ever sale of flagship Merkava tank to European country

Tank crews from the Seventh Brigade's 75th Battalion train with their new Merkava Mk. 4 tanks
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by