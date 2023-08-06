Former Shin Bet heads, Mossad officials, and IDF reserve officers asked the High Court of Justice to join a petition seeking to cancel the reasonableness standard law on Sunday morning, expressing concern about the judicial reform legislation's legal ramifications for Israel soldiers and security operatives.

The nineteen officials sought to join a July 27 petition filed by a reserve colonel. The officer, who remained anonymous over security concerns, advises on IDF operations in the Gaza area.

The ex-intelligence officials to join the petition included former Shin Bet directors Yuval Diskin and Nadav Argaman, and Former Mossad operations head and Shayetet 13 commander Nevo Erez. IDF reservist Major-Generals Tal Rousso, Nimrod Sheffer, Roni Numa, Colonels Yaron Rosen, Ziv Levy, Ronen Koehler, and joined the group, in addition to nine reservist officers from brigadier-colonel to major who, like the original petitioner, hid their identities.

Oded Savoray, one of the attorneys representing the officials and reserve officers, said that they were heroes who had contributed more to the state than could be imagined, and were concerned that the Knesset was abandoning combat soldiers.

"The commanders were forced to come out for a legal struggle to defend the peace and safety of young warriors and coming generations of IDF commanders and security officials," said Savoray.

The new risk security forces will face

The officials and petition argued that Israeli security forces will be in danger of being brought before the International Criminal Court. Under the principle of complementarity international legal forums defer to the jurisdiction of local courts if they are independent and have addressed a crime. Critics have expressed concern that Israeli forces would be subject to ICC jurisdiction because the restriction of reasonableness standard will hinder the independence and function of the courts.

The petition also challenged the law on the fact that the prime minister allegedly did not speak to the IDF Chief of Staff regarding updated information on the security situation and the law's impact.

The reasonableness standard law restricted the use of judicial review of ministerial administrative decisions that could be deemed far beyond what a reasonable and responsible authority would decide. A High Court hearing is set for September 12 for petitions calling for the striking down of the basic law amendment.