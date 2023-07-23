The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Defense News

IDF chief calls on reservists who quit over judicial reform to come back

The IDF had threatened sanctions on reservists who refused to serve in protest over judicial reform and the reasonableness standard bill. Now, the IDF chief appeared to offer amnesty.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: JULY 23, 2023 12:18

Updated: JULY 23, 2023 12:19
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on July 18, 2023. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi attends a Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem on July 18, 2023.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi on Sunday called on those reservists who have already quit over the government's reasonableness standard repeal to return to the military's ranks.

If at other stages in the ongoing conflict over reservists' threatening or deciding to quit, the IDF had threatened sanctions, Halevi now seems to have pivoted to offering an amnesty of sorts.

"The reservists are extremely dear to us and their contribution to the state is tremendous. I respect everyone, even those who arrived at the heavy-hearted decision and signed, with a shaking hand, that they would not respond to their call-up. I call on them to return to service," wrote Halevi in a public letter to the entire IDF.

In addition, the IDF chief warned that the military needed all of its reservists "to defend the state, so among other things, there can be an opportunity to conduct disagreements in secure conditions."

What happens if the IDF collapses over reservist refusal?

In other words, Halevi was saying that if the IDF collapses, the country and the reservists protesting the government's policy will no longer have sufficient safety to even carry out protests due to danger from Israel's enemies, who do not care about the debate over Israel's legal establishment.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Halevi said that he had hoped to be able to avoid addressing the legal debates in any fashion - calling all sides of the debate "legitimate," but that since the IDF's "cohesion has already been damaged, we must prevent the cracks from expanding." 

Over the weekend, the number of reservists threatening to quit topped 10,000, including 1,194 from the air force.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
3

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by