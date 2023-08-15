The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Knesset breaks summer silence with special Wednesday session: What to expect

The Knesset will discuss a number of bills, including one concerning the salaries of IDF soldiers.

By TROY O. FRITZHAND
Published: AUGUST 15, 2023 14:57
The Knesset plenum on July 24. All opposition MKs boycotted the vote for the ‘reasonableness’ bill, while all coalition MKs supported it, resulting in a 64-0 vote. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The Knesset plenum on July 24. All opposition MKs boycotted the vote for the ‘reasonableness’ bill, while all coalition MKs supported it, resulting in a 64-0 vote.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Knesset is convening for a special session tomorrow, the first instance since the legislative body started its break at the end of July.

The summer break, scheduled from July 30 to October 15 after the Jewish High Holidays, was announced to be put on a temporary break in a letter last Wednesday to MKs. The week's notice gives those who were on vacation or out of the country time to return to their offices in Jerusalem.

It is not unusual for the Knesset to convene during a break - it usually occurs at least once during the break - but it could in any case be a nuisance for members. Many MKs have stuck around the Knesset despite the break, as there is much business they are preparing for in the upcoming session, including a bill on the formulation of the Judicial Selection Committee and the new IDF Conscription Law.

What bills be discussed at the session?

The schedule announced is that there will be a second and third reading on the Bill on Payments to Soldiers in Regular Service, a bill that deals with the salaries of soldiers. This could be seen as a softening in the lead-up to the new draft bill, which the haredi parties are threatening to disband the government if not passed, and which is already starting much controversy in the coalition and opposition.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, in the Knesset on the day of the vote on the reasonableness law, July 24. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, flanked by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, in the Knesset on the day of the vote on the reasonableness law, July 24. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

There will also be a number of first readings on bills for pharmacists, planning and construction, commercial arbitration, import/export, and regulation of ionizing radiation.

The plenum is scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m.

It is too soon to know if another special session will be held, though it is possible given the upcoming September High Court of Justice hearings over the legality of the Law to Cancel the Reasonableness Clause, the Incapacitation Law, and a petition to force Justice Minister Yariv Levin to convene the Judicial Selection Committee, which he has thus far refused to do.



