The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

IDF, haredim meet over new Orthodox draft bill amid government crisis

The new law has sparked controversy within the government, with haredi parties threatening to dissolve the coalition if the new bill is not passed.

By TROY O. FRITZHAND
Published: AUGUST 17, 2023 15:13

Updated: AUGUST 17, 2023 15:32
Haredi men dressed in traditional ultra-Orthodox garb stand behind a group of religious IDF soldiers (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Haredi men dressed in traditional ultra-Orthodox garb stand behind a group of religious IDF soldiers
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The government announced in a statement on Thursday that a meeting was conducted between the IDF, the civil service, the Defense Ministry, the Finance Ministry, and the Justice Ministry to discuss the application of the Conscription Law, a new draft bill for the ultra-Orthodox.

The government said in a statement that “The discussions are progressing in the direction of bringing about an outline that balances the needs of security and the economy while integrating the ultra-Orthodox public into employment and paying attention to the value of studying the Torah.

The new Conscription Law has sparked a controversy within the government, with the haredi parties threatening to dissolve the coalition if the new bill is not passed immediately following the Knesset’s summer break, scheduled to end after the Jewish High Holidays in October.

At the same time, Haredi news outlet Kikar Hashabat reported on Tuesday that United Torah Judaism, one of the major haredi factions in the Knesset, demanded that the government’s other contentious legislation, judicial reform, be frozen indefinitely and be advanced only if there is broad agreement with the opposition. Their reasoning is that the bill has divided the country so much, and has also caused immediate outrage at the ultra-Orthodox sectors, and in turn, increased opposition to the bill.

What is the purpose of the Conscription Law?

The Conscription Law seeks to lower the age of permanent exemption from 26 to 22, with a focus on promoting engagement in National Service and employment within the haredi sector. To offset potential backlash, the bill is set to include an increase in benefits for those who are drafted or serving in the reserves.

Also requested to be included in the bill is a clause that prevents judicial review of the legislation. This is in response to the fact that the law’s predecessor, the National Service Law, passed in 2014 and 2015, was struck down by the High Court of Justice after they deemed the bill unconstitutional, saying it was sweeping and unequal.

Coalition MKs have openly expressed dissatisfaction with how the bill has been reported, with Likud MK Eli Dalal telling Army Radio Everyone should be recruited, including the ultra-Orthodox… we do not want a situation where 170,000 people are exempt.”

The opposition and protest groups also joined the choir of those against the bill, with the NGO Brother in Arms filing a petition to the High Court on Wednesday, asking them to immediately draft ultra-Orthodox, as the current bill technically expired at the end of June, though was extended until March 31, 2024.



Related Tags
IDF
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Bosnian bodybuilder streams wife's murder on Instagram live

Murderer, holding a knife, face to face with a terrified woman in a basement (illustrative).
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

Israeli archeologists find 'most ancient gate' discovered in Holy Land

The ancient gate at Tel Erani.
4

Has the Mars rover discovered extraterrestrial life? - study

NASA’s Curiosity Mars rover used its black-and-white navigation cameras to capture panoramas of “Marker Band Valley” at two times of day on April 8. Color was added to a combination of both panoramas for an artistic interpretation of the scene.
5

Peruvian tribe claims it was attacked by seven-foot 'aliens'

An artistic rendition of an alien.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Maariv Online
Maariv Jewish Holidays
Maariv Shabat Times
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by