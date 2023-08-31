A-G: Media reports threatening firing won't deter from doing job

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara hit back against Justice Minister Yariv Levin in a Thursday night letter responding to his allegations on Wednesday that she had failed to properly represent him and had been interfering in governance.

Levin had claimed in a letter to Baharav-Miara that she was "trampling" on his rights for legal representation and had kept him in the dark ahead of next Thursday's High Court of Justice hearing on his refusal to convene the Judicial Selection Committee.

'Trampled rights'

Baharav-Miara rejected these claims, saying that here office had been in contact with Levin, and held a meeting on August 13 to understand his position -- to which her office explained there was no means of defending under the law.

MK Simcha Rothman with Justice Minister Yariv Levin seen during a discussion and a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 22, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Claims that "the current government receives different treatment that previous ones, as well as threats of dismissal reported in the media will not deter me and my people from continuing to fulfill our roles," Baharav-Miara wrote.