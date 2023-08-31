The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

A-G: Media reports threatening firing won't deter from doing job

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara responds to claims by Justice Minister Yariv Levin

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: AUGUST 31, 2023 19:45
Israel's new Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara is seen at her inauguration. (photo credit: NATAN WEIL/GPO)
Israel's new Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara is seen at her inauguration.
(photo credit: NATAN WEIL/GPO)

Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara hit back against Justice Minister Yariv Levin in a Thursday night letter responding to his allegations on Wednesday that she had failed to properly represent him and had been interfering in governance.

Levin had claimed in a letter to Baharav-Miara that she was "trampling" on his rights for legal representation and had kept him in the dark ahead of next Thursday's High Court of Justice hearing on his refusal to convene the Judicial Selection Committee.

'Trampled rights'

Baharav-Miara rejected these claims, saying that here office had been in contact with Levin, and held a meeting on August 13 to understand his position -- to which her office explained there was no means of defending under the law.

MK Simcha Rothman with Justice Minister Yariv Levin seen during a discussion and a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 22, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) MK Simcha Rothman with Justice Minister Yariv Levin seen during a discussion and a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 22, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Claims that "the current government receives different treatment that previous ones, as well as threats of dismissal reported in the media will not deter me and my people from continuing to fulfill our roles," Baharav-Miara wrote.



Related Tags
law
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Rare 'blue supermoon' to rise this week, won't return until 2037

The blue moon as seen in the sky, August 30, 2030
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by