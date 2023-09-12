Anti-Netanyahu protest message screened on UN HQ in New York

The message was displayed on the eve of the High Court of Justice's hearing on the law to abolish the reasonableness standard and in light of Netanyahu's planned visit to New York City next week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 12, 2023 09:13
An anti-Netanyahu message is displayed on the side of the UN Headquarters in Manhattan a week before his planned visit to New York City.
An anti-Netanyahu message is displayed on the side of the UN Headquarters in Manhattan a week before his planned visit to New York City.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

An anti-Netayahu message was displayed on the side of the United Nations Headquarters building in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Monday.

"DON'T BELIEVE CRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU," the message read in all caps on the building. It is also said to be the first time that a protest message was displayed on the UN building, according to posts made by the Defend Israeli Democracy movement.

The video of the displayed message can be seen below:

"The projection on the UN building is just a small taste of what awaits Netanyahu during his visit to New York. In the skies, on land, and at sea. All world leaders knew that Netanyahu was lying to his people and to them. We will not allow him to embarrass Israel and insult world leaders with false speeches," the organizers of the NYC protest stated.

Protesters: We will be at every corner

"We will be here at every corner to reveal the truth and proudly represent Israeli determination and our uncompromising fight for security, the economy, freedom of expression, civil rights, and Israeli democracy. 

"We stand by our brothers and sisters who are protesting in Israel and will continue to do so in New York and all over the world," they continued.

Anti-Netanyahu NYC protest organizers

"We stand by our brothers and sisters who are protesting in Israel and will continue to do so in New York and all over the world," they continued.



