Anti-Netanyahu protest message screened on UN HQ in New York

An anti-Netayahu message was displayed on the side of the United Nations Headquarters building in the Manhattan borough of New York City on Monday.

"DON'T BELIEVE CRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU," the message read in all caps on the building. It is also said to be the first time that a protest message was displayed on the UN building, according to posts made by the Defend Israeli Democracy movement.

The message was displayed on the eve of the High Court of Justice's hearing on the law to abolish the reasonableness standard and in light of Netanyahu's planned visit to New York City next week.

The video of the displayed message can be seen below:

לקראת הדיון בבג״צ על חוק ביטול עילת הסבירות - הוקרן הערב, לראשונה בהיסטוריה, מסר מחאתי על בניין האו"ם:"DON'T BELIEVE CRIME MINISTER NETANYAHU - PROTECT ISRAELI DEMOCRACY"זו רק טעימה קטנה ממה שצפוי לראש ממשלת החורבן בביקורו בעיר בשבוע הבא.מחאת ניו יורק תהיה בכל פינה כדי… pic.twitter.com/bSxgOLli61 — חופשי בארצנו - מטה המאבק (@Hofshi_Israel) September 11, 2023

"The projection on the UN building is just a small taste of what awaits Netanyahu during his visit to New York. In the skies, on land, and at sea. All world leaders knew that Netanyahu was lying to his people and to them. We will not allow him to embarrass Israel and insult world leaders with false speeches," the organizers of the NYC protest stated.

Protesters: We will be at every corner

"We will be here at every corner to reveal the truth and proudly represent Israeli determination and our uncompromising fight for security, the economy, freedom of expression, civil rights, and Israeli democracy.

"We stand by our brothers and sisters who are protesting in Israel and will continue to do so in New York and all over the world," they continued.