Israel Foreign Affairs Ministry launches digital 'avatar'

The Israeli Foreign Affairs Ministry has launched a digital avatar using artificial intelligence making it possible to produce content in up to eight languages.

The Israeli FA Ministry has become the first in the world to develop and implement such a technology.

The avatar speaks eight languages including English, French, German, Spanish, Hindi, Italian, Polish, and Portuguese.

The technology was developed by the Israeli Hour One company and allows the Ministry to produce informational videos based on messages and texts that are created by professional diplomats.

The Ministry notes that the presence of an official avatar in the form of an Israeli diplomat, with the seal of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, increases the credibility of the source, in an era where there are various technologies for creating videos using artificial intelligence.

The first avatar was created in the image of David Saranga, head of the division for digital diplomacy, with the intention of expanding in the near future the number of diplomats with an avatar, among other things for embassies and ambassadors serving in countries where the dominant language is difficult to learn.

Meet Davatar

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen: "Israeli innovation is one of the goals that we at the Foreign Affairs Ministry promote around the world, adopting and using artificial intelligence technology as part of diplomatic work is a natural and correct move in order to maintain the relevance of the Foreign Affairs Ministry in a modernizing world. The avatar we created will allow us to improve our activities and sharpen the We sent messages in order to reach many audiences in a short time, especially in cases where every moment is important in order to fight for global public opinion."

"The day will not be far when an avatar will be sitting in television studios around the world, asking questions on a wide range of political issues and being able to answer the interviewer's questions accurately, eloquently, and in different languages. At the same time We should not forget that the message is a message dictated by a professional diplomat, who knows the issues and nuances in the international arena in depth." said Saranga.