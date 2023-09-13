Israel appoints first special envoy for innovation

Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum has been named Israel's special envoy for innovation, a new position through the Foreign Ministry.

"Fleur is the founder of the UAE-Israel Business Council and has worked tirelessly to strengthen the Jerusalem innovation ecosystem," said Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on her selection.

A social entrepreneur, she has also championed Israeli innovation in global forums.

"In bringing high-level delegations to Jerusalem to invest in our ecosystem and traveling around the world representing our great nation, there is no better message than the robust economy Israel has built despite the odds, leveraging its spirit of innovation and solving humanities problems," Hassan-Nahoum said. "I look forward to amplifying this message on a global scale."

What has Fleur Hassan-Nahoum done in the innovation field?

Hassan-Nahoum is also the co-founder of the Gulf Israel Women's Forum, which, like the business council, promotes economic relations between Israel and the Gulf states. Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

She was raised in Gibraltar as the daughter of the territory's mayor and chief minister. Since 2016, she has served on the Jerusalem City Council, heading transportation and conservation of heritage sites.

Hassan-Nahoum was named deputy mayor in 2018 by Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion. Today, she oversees foreign relations, economic development, and tourism for the city.

"Fleur has done wonders for the innovation ecosystem of Jerusalem, and I have no doubt she will now do this for Israel on a global scale, representing us with honor and professionalism," Lion said.