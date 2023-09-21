Defense Minister Yoav Gallant defended the Declaration of Independence as the opening chapter of Israel's unwritten constitution during an Armor Corp ceremony marking the 50th Yom Kippur War anniversary on Thursday, warning that those who challenged the document's status damaged the state.

"Precisely when it seemed that there was nothing left to hold on to, in hours of great pain and terrible brokenness, we as a people held on to the good of the state, the flag, the crest, and the declaration of independence -- this scroll which is the opening chapter of the unwritten constitution of a country without a constitution," Gallant said at the Latrun ceremony.

"Even today, the Declaration of Independence embodies the foundations on which the State of Israel was built and exists -- it is a Jewish state, a democratic state, with equal rights for all its citizens."

Gallant continued by saying "Anyone who challenges the status of the Declaration of Independence damages the moral pillar of the State of Israel."

Renewed significance

The Declaration has seen renewed significance in recent months, used as a rallying banner by anti-judicial reform factions in opposition to the legal overhaul. SCHOOLCHILDREN LOOK at the Declaration of Independence on display at Israel's 10th anniversary exhibition held at Jerusalem's Binyenei Ha'uma in 1958.

The role of the document has been brought into the limelight following the September 7 hearing on the judicial reform's reasonableness standard law, in which the lawyer for the government, Ilan Bombach, said that the Declaration wasn't a constitutional article.