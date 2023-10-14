Yisrael Beytenu to join emergency gov't, Likud claims, Liberman denies

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman denied that his party is joining the emergency government after the Likud announced the addition on Saturday evening.

After the emergency government was announced on Wednesday and officially formed on Thursday, Liberman said that he would join it as soon as he was invited.

As such, the Likud put out a statement on Saturday saying that he had been invited and agreed.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited Israel Beytenu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman to immediately join the security cabinet together with another minister from his party," said the Likud in a statement. "MK Liberman accepted the invitation, and Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated him."

Liberman denied the deal soon after the Likud's statement. Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend the special plenary session opening the winter session of the Knesset, on October 23, 2017. (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

"We support and will continue to support all the government's actions that are meant to eliminate Hamas and its leaders," he said. "I am willing to join the war cabinet in order to bring a victory as soon as possible. But I have no interest in becoming the 38th minister."

Who is currently in the emergency government?

Benny Gantz's National Unity party was the first to join the emergency government, and he, along with fellow party members Gideon Sa'ar, Gadi Eisenkot, Chili Tropper, and Yifat Shasha-Biton were sworn in as ministers on Thursday. Advertisement

Opposition leader Yair Lapid was the first to suggest an emergency government but refused to join it when it was announced on Wednesday. This, he said, was because he thought that the set-up was not productive. He did, however, say that his party would fully support the government in all its war-related decisions.