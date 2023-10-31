Yair Lapid is going to be a grandfather

Amidst the ongoing strife in Israel, there emerges a glimmer of light and hope, offering a brief respite from the prevailing challenges.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid is soon to bask in the warmth of impending grandparenthood, a first-time experience for him, just a few months away.

First child on the way

A little over a year ago, Yair's son, Yoav Lapid, wedded the love of his life, Shai Allo. It appears that the couple has taken the next significant stride and is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child, a baby girl.

Allo shared her excitement in an emotional Instagram post, revealing her baby bump and writing, "I believe we all could use some good news at this time."

The accompanying emojis strongly suggest their anticipation of a daughter's arrival.

As a reminder, Yoav is Yair's son from his initial marriage to Tamar Friedman. Yoav and his wife, Shai, exchanged vows in September 2022, a memorable moment that stemmed from a charming proposal during their romantic sojourn in Paris.