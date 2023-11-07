Lapid asks Speaker Ohana for Gaza hostages exhibit in Knesset

Opposition leader Yair Lapid asked Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana to arrange for a permanent exhibit of photos of hostages in the Knesset in a letter on Tuesday.

Lapid told Ohana that he had been meeting with families of hostages over the last few weeks and how each family is experiencing high levels of anxiety,

"Before even the operational objective, the State of Israel has a primary duty to ensure the hostages return home as soon as possible," Lapid wrote. "Until they have returned, we cannot look the families in the eye."

He added that the request for the exhibit comes from the families.

"They have to be in our view every hour of every day," he said.

Exhibits honoring Gaza hostages

Exhibits in honor of the hostages have been set up in Israel and abroad over the last few weeks. The exhibits range from shoes, to beds, to tables with empty seats.

Ohana did not respond to a request for comment on the request to have an exhibit in the Knesset.