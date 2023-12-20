Likud MK advances bill to give Druze, Circassians special status

Likud MK Ariel Kelner has begun to advance the Basic Law: Covenant of Life which affords special status to Israel's Druze and Circassian communities.

The new bill is being legislated as a response to the heavy criticism voiced against the Nation-State Law, which is the only legal document that identifies Israel as the Jewish nation-state. The basic law was criticized for its failure to include a clause that ensures equal rights for Israel's non-Jewish citizens.

Especially upset at the Nation-State Law are the Druze and Bedouin sectors among others as their members mostly serve in the IDF just like Israel's Jewish citizens but who are not guaranteed equality in the law.

What is the remedy?

While some MKs seek to remedy the situation by amending the Nation-State Law to include equal rights for all Israel's other sectors and to classify Arabic as an official language in Israel, others believe the remedy is in a separate law that affords certain sectors a special status.

Kelner's bill identifies the "covenant of life" as "the special connection between the State of Israel - the Jewish nation-state - and its Druze and Circassian citizens who have tied their fates with that of the Jewish people."

The bill goes on to say that Israel recognizes the members of these sectors as "unique denominations" who take part in building and protecting the State of Israel.

"The state recognizes the linguistic, cultural, and religious characteristics of the Druze and Circassian denominations, their holy places, and their holidays and will assist in preserving them," the bill continues. "The state will work to commemorate the Druze and Circassian citizens who significantly contributed to the nation as well as all their citizens who gave their lives for the country." Advertisement

In its explanation, the bill describes how the Druze and Circassian sectors have assisted Jews and contributed to the establishment and protection of Israel in the last century.

A fate tied with the Jewish people

"The Israeli Druze citizens, as a denomination and not individuals, tied their fates with the fate of the Jewish people in its own land and recognize the State of Israel as the Jewish nation-state," the explanation continued. "Even before the establishment of Israel, the Druze took part in building the country and after the establishment, they saw themselves as an integral part of it."

The bill makes no mention of Bedouins or other non-Jewish denominations.

Israel's only Druze MK, Hamad Amar, criticized the bill's failure to include a promise of equal rights, saying that a wrong cannot be righted by a futile law. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Communication Minister Ayoub Kara, Tourism Minister Levin, and Druze MKs Hamad Amar and Akram Hasson discussing the needs of the Druze community (credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)

"The law being advanced in the Likud is worse than the Nation-State Law that favors certain sectors and sets the Druze as second-rate citizens," he said. "We are citizens in our country who do our duty to the country. We are part of the State of Israel and fight for it as soon as we're ordered to."

Amar went on to call the bill a joke and said that he was strongly opposed to it as it continued to deny the Druze the promise of equality.