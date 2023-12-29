Defense Minister Yoav Gallant appeared to take a shot at former prime minister Naftali Bennett on Friday, labeling his admission of Israel striking in Iran last year as "needless chatter."

Gallant, who visited the Ramat David Airbase in northern Israel, praised the Israeli Air Force's "impressive" operations across all military theaters.

"The thunder of our fighter jets will deafen the needless chatter," Gallant told Israeli forces. "This is imperative...and will allow the IDF to safely carry out its missions."

Bennett, who was Israeli prime minister from 13 June 2021 to 30 June 2022, made the admission in an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal.

"I directed Israel’s security forces to make Tehran pay for its decision to sponsor terror. Enough impunity," Bennett wrote in his op-ed. "After Iran launched two failed UAV attacks on Israel in February 2022, Israel destroyed a UAV base on Iranian soil. In March 2022, Iran’s terror unit attempted to kill Israeli tourists in Turkey and failed. Shortly thereafter, the commander of that very unit was assassinated in the center of Tehran." Israeli soldiers operating in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, December 28, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Gallant: IDF fighting in Gaza will continue until all targets are met

In his visit, the defense minister stressed that fighting in Gaza will continue for a "prolonged period until all targets are met."

"[The fighting] is centered in Khan Yunis," Gallant said after receiving a briefing of the widespread operations of the airbase's squadrons. Advertisement

"The achievements are precise and impressive, and the results are coming."