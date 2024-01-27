European MPs call for EU to oppose removal of Hadash MK Ofer Cassif

In a letter sent last week to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel, a group of 17 MEPs have petitioned for the EU to oppose Hadash MK Ofer Cassif's expulsion from the Knesset.

Cassif's expulsion is being pursued by Israel Beitenu Chairman MK Oded Forrer for Cassif's support for South Africa's ICJ case against Israel.

Cassif's statement in which he said he felt it was his constitutional duty to support South Africa, saying "I will not give up the struggle for our existence as a moral society. That is true patriotism, not wars of revenge and calls for destruction, not unnecessary bloodshed, and not the sacrifice of civilians and soldiers in futile wars."

Forer called Cassif's words "treasonous" and said that he should be expelled from the Knesset and should preferably leave the country.

The signature of 70 MKs is needed to begin impeachment proceedings while 90 MKs need to vote for expulsion for it to take effect. MK Oded Forer chaired the committee on January 10, 2024 (credit: KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

Call on EU to oppose Cassif's expulsion

The MEPs called for the EU to strongly oppose the beginning of impeachment proceedings against Cassif, saying that Cassif has been a peace activist for many years campaigning for peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians in line with EU policy.

They wrote that Cassif's actions in supporting South Africa and calling for a negotiated end to the war are also in line with EU policy positions.

They went on to urge the EU to note that even if one were to disagree with Cassif, it would be disgraceful for the EU to not show support for a peace-supporting politician.

The MEPs also wrote that Cassif's expulsion would open a "pandora's box" of possible expulsions from the Knesset for having dissenting views on the conflict, although each of these would need to go through the same process of reaching 90 signatures (75% of the Knesset) to achieve.

The MEPs call for two main points. The first is the simple opposition to Cassif's expulsion and the second is to continue their support for the democratic and parliamentary rights in Israel.