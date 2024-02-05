National Unity Party MK Matan Kahana urged opposition leader Yair Lapid and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman to join the government during an interview with Radio 103FM.

In addition, the former religious services minister called for new elections; and discussed some of the disagreements between members of the emergency government and the war cabinet, as well as the atmosphere within the government in days of war.

"It is clear that as long as we have influence on what is happening, we need to be in the government," Kahana said.

"There is a belief that we are looking for an exit [from the war in Gaza], but that is not the issue. Hamas's potential return to a position of power in Gaza is very bad; that is the issue. Our guiding principals are that we will not allow this to happen, and to target any Hamas members we identify. We are pushing the government to make decisions for the day after Hama. It is clear that we need to ensure security for ourselves in every part of Gaza, and it is clear that we do not want to actually rule the place.

"Things must be completed as soon as possible, so that we do not reach a situation where the IDF has to withdraw from occupied territories," he continued.

Let the hostages and evacuees go back home

"There is a directive not to allow the population to return to the northern part of the Gaza Strip... I think we should not let them return until the Israelis from the South and the hostages can come home. Whoever thinks this will be a simple war is wrong; it is a war against a state-sponsored terrorist organization that is hiding out in the most complicated combat area since the beginning of time. The IDF is doing amazing work there. We need to undermine Hamas's rule; which will take time. When we complete our initial stages and gain control of strategic zones, we will enter and exit Gaza at will until we end Hamas's control over Gaza."

Regarding Gideon Sa'ar's plan for bringing the hostages home, Kahana said: "If there is a good plan, we need to support it. We need to do everything we can to bring them back, even if the price is high."

At the end of the interview, he referred to the possibility of expanding the coalition and argued: "I don't know if we will succeed. I think the best thing for the country is to have an agreed-upon date for elections, and until then, Lapid and Liberman should join the government. In moments like these, we need to rise above political considerations. After such a tragedy, we need to turn to the public and regain their trust."