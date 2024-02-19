Arab-Israeli, leftist politicians blast gov't intent to limit Temple Mount visitation on Ramadan

Arab-Israeli and left-wing members of Knesset criticized on Monday the government's intent to limit visitation rights on the Temple Mount during the month of Ramadan to both Palestinians from the West Bank and Muslim Israeli citizens.

A forum of ministers led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir decided on Sunday to limit visitation for Palestinians from the West Bank to those above the age of 60 or below the age of 10 and to "examine" limitations on Muslims who are either residents or full citizens of Israel.

KAN news' Suleiman Maswadeh reported on Monday morning that the government was examining the option to limit the latter to age 40 and above, at least for the first week of the month-long holiday, which begins on March 10.

Minister-without-portfolio Benny Gantz, a member of Israel's war cabinet, all of whose members were at Sunday's meeting regarding the Temple Mount, explained on Sunday evening that the decision was to enable freedom of religion as much as possible and that the reasons to limit visitation to the site were purely security-related.

Collective punishment

However, Israeli-Arab and left-wing politicians viewed the decision as an attempt by Ben-Gvir to collectively punish Muslims and even to cause further chaos in order to enable Israel to use more force against West Bank and Israeli Palestinians. Jewish pilgrims visit the Temple Mount on the Sukkot holiday. October 2, 2023 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

Hadash-Ta'al faction leader, MK Ahmad Tibi, said in a press conference ahead of his party's weekly meeting on Monday that the decision was "dangerous, and at a very sensitive spot – the Al-Aqsa Mosque."

"There is no freedom of worship for Muslims … Ben-Gvir is a pyromaniac, and above him, there is a person responsible for giving him a jerry can of fuel – Netanyahu," Tibi added. He blamed Gantz as well for the decision and concluded that "Muslims deserve free access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, all year and especially during the holy month of Ramadan. Every other decision is illegitimate by definition."

Labor chairwoman MK Merav Michaeli also criticized the decision, saying in her weekly press conference on Monday that "at the beginning of the war, Ben Gvir promised that we were facing [riots similar to] Operation Guardian of the Walls II. But what happened? The Arab citizens of Israel did not play ball - in fact, many, many of them condemned the horror perpetrated by Hamas on October 7 - so Ben Gvir is doing everything to make it happen himself."

"Ben Gvir and Hamas have the same interest. Both want a religious war. Both want to create a conflagration because each of them believes that that is the way to get rid of and eliminate the other side," Michaeli added.