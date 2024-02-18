A disagreement arose between the National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, and other officials in the security establishment regarding the entry of Muslim worshipers from the West Bank to the Temple Mount during Ramadan on Friday, Israeli media reported.

Following last Friday's attack, carried out by a resident of East Jerusalem, and the proximity to Ramadan, the police commissioner and commander of the Jerusalem district had to reevaluate security protocol regarding entry to the Temple Mount.

Ben Gvir's position was to prevent Arab residents of the West Bank from entering the mountain entirely, while only allowing entry for Israeli Arabs aged 70 and above. In contrast, the police recommended allowing entry for Arab residents of the West Bank aged 60 and above and for Israeli Arabs aged 45 and above. The Shin Bet suggested allowing entry for Arab residents of the West Bank aged 45 and above and unlimited entry for Israeli Arabs.

Ben Gvir expressed concerns that adopting the other security bodies suggestions, stance could lead to the display of Hamas flags by tens of thousands on the Temple Mount. Jewish pilgrims visit the Temple Mount on the Sukkot holiday. October 2, 2023 (credit: TZVI JOFFRE)

Ben Gvir emphasized his concerns, saying, "It is forbidden in any way to allow the entry of residents from the 'Palestinian' authority into Israeli territory. It cannot be that abducted women are being raped in Gaza, and Israel will allow a celebration of the victory of Hamas on the Temple Mount."

Ben-Gvir fears entry to the Temple Mount will become a 10,00 man Hamas rally

"The positions of some of the security officials who recommend approving the massive entry of Arab residents of the West Bank to the Temple Mount shows that they learned nothing from October 7," he continued, criticizing fellow officials.

"I recommend that those security officials take a look at the polls conducted in the Palestinian Authority, where they will discover the tremendous support for the massacre committed by Hamas on October 7. I will strongly oppose the entry of West Bank Arab residents into Israel and I hope that the rest of my members will behave the same way," he said.

In response to Ben Gvir's comments regarding decision-making within the War Cabinet, Prime Minister Netanyahu assured that decisions concerning Temple Mount policy during Ramadan would undergo review and approval by the political-security cabinet.