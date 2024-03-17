Knesset approves first reading of bill to let Israelis get passports, IDs online

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel presented in the Knesset plenary last week an unprecedented bill proposal meant to address the obstacles of the Israel-Hamas war. The proposal would permit the purchase of identification documents online, including passports, without the need to visit any offices in person. The stipulation is that these papers will be valid for a maximum period of five years.

According to the proposed law, which will be established as a temporary provision, an adult with a biometric ID that has expired within the past six months or will expire within the next year will be able to submit a remote request form and receive a renewed document sent to their address, which will be valid for up to five additional years.

The proposal suggests establishing that the process of submitting remote request forms will be regulated as a temporary provision for six months, with the possibility of an extension for an additional six months. During this period, the pilot's results will be reviewed, and decisions regarding the characterization of processes for issuing biometric documentation online for the long term will be made.

Meeting the needs of the citizens

Arbel said: "This is a dramatic step by the Interior Ministry that is set to meet the needs of citizens and provide a solution for a large part of the population who will not have to go to offices physically and who will be able to order a passport or identity card without leaving the house. We have set a goal of improving service to Israeli citizens, and I am pleased about this step being made to benefit this national mission."