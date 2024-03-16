Fatah slams Hamas: Responsible for the current ‘Nakba’

“Those who were responsible for the return to the occupation to Gaza Strip and caused the Nakba which our Palestinian people live… have no right to dictate national priorities,” wrote a statement made by Fatah, marking a first time in which a formal Palestinian voice blames Hamas for the disastrous outcomes of the October 7th massacre.

These fierce accusations came as response to Hamas’s critique of the appointment of the new Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Mustafa, described as a close partner of President Mahmoud Abbas. Hamas claimed that this appointment was an “individual decision,” claiming that the PA is “being preoccupied with formal steps devoid of substance,” and arguing that the new Palestinian government would be devoid of national consensus.

Hamas also rejected what they called a “policy of exclusivity and a deepening of division at a pivotal historical moment,” calling for national consensus and unity, as well as the formation of a unified leadership and the holding of “free, democratic elections.”

In their reply published on Friday, Fatah aggressively slammed Hamas, demanding: “Did Hamas consult the Palestinian leadership or any Palestinian national party when it made its decision to carry out the ‘adventure’ of last October 7th, which led to a catastrophe more horrific and crueler than the Nakba of 1948? And did Hamas consult the Palestinian leadership as it is now negotiating with Israel and offering it concessions after concessions, which have no goal other than securing guarantees of personal security for its leadership to receive, and to try to reach an agreement with Netanyahu to maintain its divisive role in Gaza and the Palestinian arena?” Palestinians parade during celebrations after Hamas said it reached a deal with Palestinian rival Fatah, in Gaza City, October 12, 2017. (credit: REUTERS/SUHAIB SALEM)

Fatah also resorted to historical schisms, referring to Hamas’s bloody coup in 2007 and questioning whether “Hamas consulted anyone when it carried out its black coup against Palestinian national legitimacy in 2007, and it refused all initiatives to end the division?”

As for the appointment of Muhammad Mustafa, Fatah teased Hamas arguing that he “is armed with the national agenda and not with false agendas that have brought nothing but woes to the Palestinian people and have not achieved a single achievement for them,” also asking cynically if Hamas would rather they “appoint a prime minister from Iran, or let Tehran appoint a Prime Minister for the Palestinians,” pointing at Hamas’s alliance with the Shi’ite Islamic Republic.

The Fatah statement also made a point to refer to the lavish lifestyles which Hamas leadership lead in Qatar, criticizing the actions and practices of the terror group’s leadership and noting that “it seems that the comfortable life that this leadership lives in seven-star hotels has blinded it from what is right.” Fatah also added that “most of Hamas leaders live abroad” and wondered why they and their families fled Gaza and left the Palestinian people to face a “brutal war of extermination” without any protection.

Fatah and Hamas: A bloody history of rivalry

Fatah and Hamas have long been rivals within the Palestinian arena, with tensions escalating at times to bloody gang wars. The most notable one was the Hamas coup of Gaza in 2007, where, following a victory for Hamas in the last Palestinian elections held over a decade and a half ago, Hamas members launched an all-out war against Fatah, killing many of its members and taking control of the Gaza Strip, which lasts until today.

Several unsuccessful attempts at reconciliation on the political level were made in the past, yet the two leading organizations in the Palestinian street still view each other in disdain.

Both nationalist-oriented Fatah and Islamist Hamas openly voice their support for armed struggle against Israel and Israelis and as a means to achieve the “liberation of Palestine," and both have been participating regularly in terror attacks against Israelis and laud terrorists who committed such terror attacks targeting civilians.

However, as part of the Oslo Accords, Israel decided to accept the overwhelmingly Fatah-led PLO by signing a series of agreements on issues such as coordination, cooperation, and implied mutual recognition, which led several militaristic fractions within Palestinian society to view Fatah as ‘sellouts’ or ‘agents’ of Israel.

Lately, Hamas has been gaining more and more popularity in the Palestinian streets, recording major successes in local and student elections. According to a poll conducted by Khalil Shikaki during the temporary ceasefire of December 2023, Hamas enjoyed more popularity since the October 7th massacre.

The poll showed that 57% of respondents in Gaza and 82% in the West bank believed that Hamas was correct in launching the massacre; while in both areas Hamas enjoyed around 43% of popular support at the time.