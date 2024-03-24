A hostage deal would threaten Netanyahu's coalition, Israeli journalist says

Regarding the efforts to bring about another deal for the release of hostages, 103FM broadcaster and Channel 12's legal affairs reporter, Guy Peleg, commented on Israel's attempts.

Peleg claimed that "it is clear that such a deal or a similar deal would endanger Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition."

Are Hamas's demands reasonable?

Peleg made these statements at the beginning of his program on 103FM radio, noting that "as it appears now, the Israeli delegation will meet tomorrow for a new round of talks. Hamas demands 50 prisoners for every soldier who is released, including 30 significant prisoners. They are demanding a total of 800 terrorists, including 100 murderers. Hamas even demands to be able to pick and choose which prisoners are released."

He further asked: "Do you think there is a serious dilemma here or are Hamas's demands reasonable given the situation? Is Netanyahu taking too long? Such a deal or something similar would endanger his coalition."