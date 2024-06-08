The end of Bibism: The journey to toppling the Netanyahu government starts today - opinion

The first step in the journey to topple the Netanyahu government began this Thursday in a meeting initiated by Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman. The primary purpose of this meeting was to establish a sector of opposing parties whose clear goal is to topple the Netanyahu government and advance elections.

It is becoming clear that the emerging party initiated by Liberman is the first stage towards a new liberal right-wing party, which is expected to include Avigdor Liberman with Yisrael Beytenu, Gideon Sa'ar with National Unity, and Naftali Bennett, former prime minister of Israel.

The primary goal of the founders of the new right-wing party is to restore it to the original Likud of the days of Menachem Begin and Yitzhak Shamir. Lieberman called on Benny Gantz and Gadi Eizenkot to leave Netanyahu's government and join the new party, thus hastening the collapse of the current failed government.

There is no doubt that the birth of a new liberal right-wing party in the composition presented here, along with new and attractive faces, will create a very significant political explosion. It will change the political map in Israel, with the Likud under Benjamin Netanyahu as the main and significant victim.

The new party will also put an end to the phenomenon of "Bibism," which has plagued the Likud and the right-wing sector in Israel. The ultra-Orthodox parties will also suffer greatly from its establishment. While it may not significantly affect them electorally, it will greatly impact their political status as it will disrupt their long-standing partnership with Netanyahu's government in which they benefit from expansive budgets, grants, and exemptions for military service. Gideon Sa'ar, Avigdor Liberman, Yair Lapid (Photo: Marc Israel Salem, Rami Zerenger)

How substantial is Israel's right-wing sector?

Most polls in the past year point to a continuous rise in the power and status of Yisrael Beytenu as a right-wing party due to its principles and vision of the reality in Israel. The significant change in the status of Yisrael Beiteinu as a party under Lieberman's leadership will be a revolution within the right-wing sector.

It is no secret that the right in Israel has significantly strengthened in recent years, with the majority of the population leaning towards the right side of the political map, especially after October 7. The problem is that at the head of the right stands a prime minister who has clearly and significantly lost the trust of the majority of right-wing supporters and his standing. However as the right strengthens, the Likud loses significantly in all surveys, which says everything about the government

An important and noteworthy point to mention here is that a new right-wing party will allow, after the next elections, the establishment of a government without the ultra-Orthodox sector. Liberman, Gantz, and Lapid will have no problem joining hands to establish a pragmatic, efficient government in this difficult time.

This government will address the many difficulties facing the State of Israel today. It will be a government in which the burden will be shared and the important relationship with the USA will be maintained. The significant failures of the Netanyahu government confirm that it must cease to operate immediately. The summit meeting for the establishment of a new political party has awakened hope for a new era and a different government.