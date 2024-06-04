Ben-Gvir demands attorney general probe Golan following calls for reservist disobedience

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir demanded of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara that she order a criminal investigation against Labor Party Chairman Yair Golan on Wednesday evening.

Ben-Gvir urged Baharav-Miara to investigate Golan after he called for disobedience among reservists during a public conference.

In a letter sent to the Attorney General, Minister Ben-Gvir wrote, "Former Knesset member and newly appointed Chairman... who is known for his semi-legal statements, has made additional terrible remarks this evening that constitute clear and explicit incitement to rebellion and refusal to follow orders during war!"

Call for justice

Yair Golan speaks after winning the Labor party primary elections, in Tel Aviv, May 28, 2024 (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

"So yes, it is true, this is not a fighter currently in Gaza," Began minister Ben-Gvir, referring to Golan, and stated that in such a situation, "an investigation would have been authorized already." He then called on Baharav-Miara to probe into the Labor Party's chairman as he said, "Nonetheless, it is expected of you to announce that the man will be summoned for questioning and that justice will be served."

Minister Ben Gvir added in his letter, "The rule of law cannot be merely a recommendation when it comes to people who align with your views. These statements are all the more severe as we are at war on all fronts, and such remarks practically endanger the citizens of Israel."

Minister Ben Gvir concluded his letter as he noted, "Under these circumstances, I urge you to act immediately and instruct the law enforcement system to fulfill its role, at least with the same speed with which you send letters to me."