Likud MK claims Israeli protesters are a 'Hamas wing,' apologizes after backlash

Likud MK Nissim Vaturi had claimed on Tuesday that demonstrators, who are protesting the government to accept a ceasefire-hostage release deal with Hamas, act as a 'wing' for the terrorist organization.

Vaturi later apologized publicly for his previous words, saying, "I, too, heard the words, and I was shocked. I want something completely different, and I regret it. No one is an arm of Hamas, and no one could compare to Hamas's actions."

Vaturi later stated that his words were taken out of context, then posting on X that "The demonstrations harm our national strength, especially during wartime, so we heard in the investigations of the terrorists who said that what encouraged them to attack Israel were the demonstrations.

Nadav Salzberger, one of the leaders of the Change Generation Movement in Israel, was quoted by Walla saying "We came to the Knesset this morning to make sure that Nissim Vaturi will feel deep shame for his incitement. The protestors are patriots, lovers of Israel and Zionists, three titles that cannot be applied to anyone in the anti-Zionist government that Vaturi is a member of. Our blood is not wasted. Elections now".

"The horrible actions of the Nazi Hamas do not deserve to be compared to any protest or actions of one political party or another. My words were taken out of context!"

Vatori was also confronted by a protester in a video published on Hebrew media that morning asking if he were "ashamed to compare Israeli patriots, soldiers and reservists to Hamas." Vaturi was seen deflecting the protester's question, saying, "I didn't compare anyone."

Israeli politicians' reactions

National Unity Party Leader Benny Gantz said, "Vaturi proved again this morning that he has no understanding or respect for democracy. His words about the protesters are reprehensible." Gantz also called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to remove him from his position and to "replace him with a state figure who will respect the State of Israel."

National Unity MK Orit Farkash-Hacohen submitted a complaint to the Knesset's ethics committee after Vaturi's statements, saying, "This serious statement constitutes serious incitement against demonstrators who oppose the government and humiliates the position of the Israeli Knesset." Yesh Atid MKs Merav Ben Ari, Vladimir Bliak, and Naor Shiri also submitted a separate complaint to the ethics committee, Walla reported.

פעילי מחאה התעמתו עם חה״כ ניסים ואטורי, לאחר שכינה את המחאה ״זרוע של חמאס״.@inbartvizer pic.twitter.com/Fb1wwaMPhp — החדשות - N12 (@N12News) June 18, 2024

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said, "There is nothing within the Israeli people that can be compared to the abominable murderers that are Hamas. They are our enemy, murderers without a human image.

"The people of Israel have different opinions; there may be debate and different thinking, but especially these days, we must remember that we are brothers and sisters."

Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar said that Vaturi's comments deepen the great rift that exists in our nation and may bring us a greater disaster than October 7. Israel's enemies watch us from the sidelines and rub their hands together with pleasure. Without unity among us, we have no future in this country."