New poll shows 46% of Israelis fear an internal civil war

Ahead of Tisha B’Av, the day commemorating the destruction of the Jewish temples due to internal strife and division, an N12 "Ulpan Shishi" survey conducted by Meno Geva reveals troubling insights into public perceptions of civil conflict in Israel.

The data, collected on Thursday from a representative sample of 510 individuals aged 18 and over, shows that 46% of respondents are concerned about the possibility of civil war, while 48% are not. 6% were spilt on the issue.

The survey also examines which public figures are seen as contributing to division or unity in society.

On the list of figures seen as divisive, Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir tops the list, with 70% of respondents viewing him as a divider, compared to just 19% who see him as a unifier. Following him are Miri Regev, Bezalel Smotrich, and Tali Gotliv. Regarding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, 62% of the public considers him divisive, while 30% view him as a unifier. Even among Netanyahu's supporters, 30% consider him divisive, and among his opponents, a striking 93% believe he is a divider.

Other divisive figures

Following Netanyahu, the list of divisive figures includes Dudi Amsalem, Orit Strook, Simcha Rothman, Arye Deri, and Avigdor Lieberman, the first from the opposition. 55% view Lieberman as a divider. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to his Likud party faction meeting at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, in Jerusalem May 20, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun)

In the second tier of divisive figures is Justice Minister Yariv Levin, known as a key proponent of the judicial reform, with 54% of respondents viewing him as a divider. Close behind is Yair Lapid, with 53% considering him divisive, compared to 36% who see him as a unifier. Also included in this group is the head of the Labor-Meretz merger party, Yair Golan, and the leaders of the Haredi factions, Yitzhak Goldknopf and Moshe Gafni.

The list of unifiers is, unfortunately, much shorter. Among the politicians surveyed, only five are seen as unifiers by more respondents than as dividers. At the top is President Isaac Herzog. Following him is Naftali Bennett, with 52% of respondents viewing him as a unifier, compared to 28% who see him as divisive. Also on the list of unifiers are Benny Gantz, Gadi Eisenkot, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.