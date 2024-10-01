Knesset remembers: Memorial for victims of terror to be established in Knesset plaza

The Knesset is set to establish a new memorial dedicated to victims of terror attacks, the Knesset Spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

The new memorial is expected to be unveiled alongside the existing monument for fallen IDF soldiers.

This initiative, spearheaded by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, aims to honor the thousands of civilians killed in terror attacks since Israel’s establishment.

Artist Ella Littwitz created the memorial's design, which was selected after a comprehensive process involving two expert committees and input from bereaved families and terror victims' organizations, the Knesset spokesperson said.

The centerpiece will be a black reflecting pool, symbolizing loss and hope, with an inscription from the book of Isaiah: “Then your light will break forth like the dawn.”

Ohana stated, “The memorial will reflect the immense pain of losing so many lives prematurely, alongside the hope, prayer, and knowledge that the people of Israel will triumph over their enemies and grow through grief.” Avy Moses and Amir Ohana with the memorial's cornerstone. (credit: NOAM MOSHKOWITZ/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON)

Giving expression to shared Israeli loss

Ivy Moses, chairman of The Victims of Hostilities Organization, praised the initiative, saying, “IDF's fallen soldiers and terror victims are brothers in life and in death. For years, we felt the absence of a monument dedicated to victims of terror attacks. This new memorial finally gives expression to that shared loss.”

The cornerstone will be laid on October 28 in a ceremony attended by bereaved families and government officials, coinciding with the first anniversary of the October 7 massacre and the start of the Israel-Hamas War.

The memorial is expected to play a significant role in future state ceremonies, the spokesperson said.