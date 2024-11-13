Bill enabling police use of spyware passes preliminary vote in Knesset

A bill proposal to enable the Israel Police to use spyware to extract the content of personal electronic devices without the owner's consent under certain conditions passed a preliminary vote in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.

According to the proposal, the use of spyware by the police can be used without witnesses and without the knowledge of the owner of the computer if the police "becomes convinced that such a search is required for the discovery, investigation or prevention of an offense punishable by more than 10 years in prison, or for the apprehension of criminals who have committed such an offense, and the purpose of the search will be blocked if it is conducted openly."

The bill's goal is to enable the use of spyware to combat organized crime, according to the proposal's explanatory section.

New MK Zvika Fogel arrives to the Israeli parliament, for the opening session of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on November 15, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Proposed by Otzma Yehudit

The bill, proposed by Otzma Yehudit MK Zvika Fogel, also requires that the use of spyware must be approved by a regional court judge and that the request may only be made by a police officer with the rank of Commander (equivalent of Colonel) or higher.

The bill sparked controversy since it came instead of a government bill that the attorney general reportedly refused to support due to ministers' objection that it apply to corruption investigations into elected officials.